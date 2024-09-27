Sudan: African Union Urges Ceasefire As Violence Escalates in North Darfur

El Fasher / Addis Ababa / Entebbe / New York — The African Union condemned the surge in violence in El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, amid rising insecurity across Sudan, in a press release issued yesterday. Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, expressed "grave concern at the deteriorating security and humanitarian situation," particularly in El Fasher, calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities.

Faki strongly condemned "the current escalation of the crisis and the spread of violence," which has displaced over 300 families and caused severe disruption to markets and transport in the city. Local sources report heavy artillery exchanges and airstrikes targeting military sites.

"There can be no military solution to the crisis in Sudan," Faki stated, warning that the ongoing conflict "only prolongs the suffering of all Sudanese people and the devastation of Sudan, including Darfur, after decades of conflict and forced displacement."

He urged the Sudanese Armed Forces and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces to "immediately and unconditionally embrace a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire" to allow for an inclusive political dialogue aimed at addressing the root causes of the conflict and restoring Sudan to democratic stability.

The African Union Peace and Security Council is set to meet in Entebbe, Uganda, on 23 October to discuss the situation. Faki welcomed the initiative and reiterated the AU's commitment to ending the conflict through its various mechanisms, including the High-Level Panel on Sudan and the newly established Presidential Committee.

As the 79th United Nations General Assembly convenes in New York, Faki called for "an effective unification of efforts for collective international action" to resolve the crisis in Sudan.