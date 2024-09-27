Congo-Kinshasa: DR Congo Seeks Justice and Reparations for Rwanda's Role in Conflict

The Democratic Republic of Congo has brought a case against Rwanda to the East African Court of Justice, accusing it of "violating its sovereignty and national integrity" in the volatile eastern DRC. The court's first task is to determine if it has jurisdiction over the case.

The DRC, represented by Samuel Mbemba, Deputy Minister of Justice and Legal Affairs, is seeking to condemn Rwanda for alleged aggression in the region, including looting, rapes and massacres.

Kinshasa hopes to secure reparations from Kigali. A preliminary hearing was being held on Thursday in the court in Arusha, Tanzania.

Rwanda's Foreign Minister, Olivier Nduhungirehe, said the DRC should first focus on delivering justice "to the victims of the FARDC" -- the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo -- and "those of the FDLR" -- the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda, a rebel group opposed to the Rwandan government -- before "giving lessons on justice".

Nduhungirehe also criticised what he described as "media and judicial posturing" and "constant insults from the Congolese Minister of Justice" directed at Rwandan President Paul Kagame.

The case follows calls from Mbemba for legal action over Rwanda's role in the conflict.

In addition to the East African Court, Rwanda faces charges before the African Court on Human and People's Rights. These actions are part of the DRC's broader effort to hold Rwanda accountable for regional instability.

The Congolese government is also pushing for the International Criminal Court to speed up its investigation into Rwanda's actions in the eastern DR Congo.

To further bolster these efforts, the government has launched a campaign called "Justice for the DRC" aimed at raising global awareness and demanding justice for victims of the conflict.

(with newswires)