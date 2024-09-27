Sudan Army Launch Major Khartoum Offensive

Khartoum / Omdurman / Khartoum North (Bahri) — The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) have launched a major ground offensive, supported by artillery and airstrikes, in key areas of Khartoum, according to reports earlier today. Pro-SAF sources claim the army has seized control of three vital bridges, Halafaya Bridge connecting Omdurman to Khartoum North (Bahri), the Blue Nile Bridge (Iron Bridge) linking Khartoum to Omdurman, and the White Nile Bridge, which leads to El Fitihab in Omdurman.

Additionally, they reported neutralising the El Mak Nimir Bridge near the Republican Palace. Airstrikes were reportedly carried out in El Soug El Markazi (Central Market), El Muqrin, and Bahri.

In Omdurman's Salha neighbourhood, controlled by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), witnesses described heavy artillery fire and aerial bombardments from early morning. Mohammed Abdullah Kandasha, a spokesperson for the Southern Belt Emergency Room, stated on Facebook that the El Soug El Markazi had closed as strikes intensified, sending residents fleeing in panic.

Resistance committees in Khartoum confirmed fierce artillery exchanges near the army's general command and warned residents in El Barari to remain indoors.

The army also claimed it had retaken University of Khartoum, with hundreds of RSF fighters reportedly killed in the assault.

Footage circulating online shows SAF forces crossing two key bridges in Bahri and converging with troops from El Kadroo, advancing towards El Rayhan Hospital. SAF soldiers also posted a video from one of the captured bridges, marking the first time since the conflict began that the army has secured a key route between Bahri and Omdurman.

Elbasha Tabiq, an advisor to the RSF commander, denied these claims in a post on his X account (formerly Twitter), saying RSF troops repelled army attempts to cross Halafaya Bridge, as well as advances on the Iron and El Fitihab bridges. Tabiq later stated that RSF forces destroyed SAF units attempting to cross into Khartoum via the Iron Bridge.

Despite reports of SAF advances, senior military sources urged caution, noting that no definitive victory has been declared yet, as battles continue to rage.

This is a developing situation, with further updates expected as fighting continues.