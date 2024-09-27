Zimbabwe Aims to Become a Key Blueberry Supplier

Zimbabwe is celebrating recent access for its avocados into China, but it is not the only segment on the rise, with its blueberry industry gearing up for rapid expansion.

The country is likely to export some 5,500 tonnes of blueberries this year.

This is still less than 20 per cent of the volumes shipped by its more powerful blueberry-exporting neighbour, South Africa, but industry leaders have said that the industry is ready to grow in the next few years.

Linda Nielsen, chief executive of Zimbabwe's Horticultural Development Council, said the country was aiming to increase blueberry production three-fold by 2030.

"Zimbabwe's blueberry industry began with small experimental plantings in 2008," she said. It was not until 2017 that the country made its debut on the global market with its first commercial exports.

"By 2023, production had increased to 5,500 tonnes, making Zimbabwe the fastest-growing blueberry producer in the world," Nielsen explained. "This year the industry expects to increase output to 8,000 tonnes."

Growth will mainly be from plant maturity and higher yields rather than new plantings. "This reflects the funding challenges that the industry continues to face, despite the recent growth," she said.

If Zimbabwe increases cultivation from the current 570ha to 1,500ha by 2030, it will produce 30,000 tonnes.

"If realised, this would generate revenues comparable to Zimbabwe's horticulture export peak in the late 1990s," Nielsen confirmed. "Achieving this target will require a substantial investment of an estimated US$240m."

Currently, Zimbabwean berries access the European markets through the Netherlands, which acts as a hub for fresh produce into the EU.

"Zimbabwe's next major target is to enter the Indian and Chinese markets," she said. "The Horticultural Development Council is currently working towards a phytosanitary agreement for blueberries into these new markets."

Its climate gives the country's blueberries distinct characteristics, such as size, taste, and texture, Nielsen outlined, making them more appealing to premium markets.

"Another advantage for Zimbabwe is that our harvest season runs from May to October. This allows us to enter global markets ahead of many competitors, securing a strategic market window for our berries."

The country has a skilled workforce and high literacy rates that facilitate rapid adoption of new technologies, she said.

"Because of the country's 'agriculture heritage', we have robust logistics and cold-chain systems that ensure produce reaches global markets in optimal condition," Nielsen said. "Extension services, supported by government initiatives and trade partnerships, are also key advantages."

She admitted that the industry faced problems related to the policy environment. These included the security of land tenure, poor road infrastructure in some areas, the high costs of utilities, and an unfavourable exchange rates system.

"We are working with the Zimbabwe Investment Development Authority to establish special economic zones and sector-specific incentives," Nielsen added.

"This would offer tax breaks and incentives to attract investment. Energy costs are high, but this presents opportunities for investments in renewable energy for irrigation and the cold chain infrastructure."