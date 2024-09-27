press release

UNICEF has signed an agreement that secures supply of the MVA-BN mpox vaccine at the lowest market price and ensures access to the vaccine for 77 low- and lower-middle-income countries.

This marks a major milestone in efforts to meet the demand for more affordable vaccines as part of an integrated response to the rising mpox crisis, while also paving the way for sustained vaccine access in 2025.

The agreement is an outcome of the emergency tender issued by UNICEF on 29 August and follows the World Health Organization (WHO)'s prequalification of the MVA-BN mpox vaccine on 13 September. The tender was launched two weeks after mpox was declared a public health emergency on 14 August, in collaboration with Africa CDC, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, WHO, the Pan American Health Organization, and other partners.

In the agreement, UNICEF has negotiated a price of up to US$65 per vaccine dose, the lowest price in the market. The agreement also ensures vaccine access for 77 low- and lower-middle-income countries, including the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and other countries at the frontlines of the crisis. Under the emergency tender, UNICEF is reviewing additional proposals with a view to ensuring a long-term, diversified and secured supply of mpox vaccines from more than one manufacturer at the best possible price, and with the same price transparency principles. UNICEF is also assessing the evolving vaccine demand beyond the current acute outbreak requirements.

The deal includes a firm commitment by UNICEF to procure and deliver up to 1 million doses of the MVA-BN mpox vaccine in 2024 with financial backing from partners, including 500,000 doses backed by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, through a complementary Advance Purchase Agreement.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, UNICEF has supported the government of DRC in receiving over 265,000 doses of mpox vaccines. In addition, UNICEF's integrated response to the mpox outbreak aims to break active transmission, prevent harm to children, and support prevention efforts. Vaccines are one of several tools to protect children and communities and prevent the spread of the virus. UNICEF, with national governments and partners, continues prioritizing infection prevention and control, as well as risk communication and community engagement. UNICEF is deploying staff and essential supplies, including personal protection equipment, diagnostic tests, treatment and hygiene supplies, and tents. UNICEF is also assisting health and education authorities in planning and implementing response strategies.

Beyond funding for vaccines, UNICEF earlier this month launched an appeal for US$58.8 million to address the rising mpox crisis in six African countries, where children are most affected. Vaccine donations from high-income countries further support the response.