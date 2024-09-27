Somalia: Mogadishu Universities Ink Deal With Somali Disaster Management Agency for Enhanced Disaster Research

Mogadishu — In a bid to bolster disaster management capabilities, the Somali Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with prominent universities in Mogadishu on Thursday.

This agreement aims to foster collaboration in disaster research, capacity building, and response strategies, enhancing the nation's preparedness against natural calamities.

The signing ceremony, held at SoDMA's headquarters, was attended by key figures from both institutions. The Deputy Commissioner of SoDMA, Dr. Ahmed Abdi Adan, emphasized the importance of this partnership, stating, "This MoU represents a significant step towards integrating academic research with practical disaster management, ensuring we are better equipped to serve our people during crises."

Officials from the universities expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, highlighting the potential for students and faculty to engage in real-world applications of their studies. "This partnership not only aids in academic advancement but also contributes directly to societal well-being," remarked a university representative.

This move comes at a time when Somalia faces increasing challenges from climate-induced disasters, such as the recent El-Nino floods, which have severely impacted the country. The collaboration is expected to lead to innovative solutions through research and development, focusing on disaster risk reduction and effective post-disaster response.

SoDMA has been actively coordinating relief efforts and has now turned its focus towards prevention and mitigation through academic partnerships. This initiative reflects a broader strategy to build resilience within Somali communities against future disasters.