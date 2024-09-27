Liberia: Ubcaa Helps Bridge Digital Divide With Largest Computer Literacy Program Cohort Graduation

Gbarnga — The United Bong County Association in the Americas (UBCAA) celebrated a milestone on Saturday, September 21, 2024, as it graduated 93 students from the fourth cycle of its Computer Literacy Program.

This marks the largest group of graduates in the program's history, with the ceremony held at the Women's Center in Gbarnga.

The event drew a large gathering of proud families, community leaders, and distinguished guests.

Under the leadership of UBCAA President Caimon Joe Gbamokollie, the Computer Literacy Program continues to address the pressing need for digital skills in Bong County, helping to bridge the digital divide among students, public and private sector workers, and the broader community.

UBCAA's Program and Operations Associate, Rufus Myers, provided an overview of the fourth cycle, which commenced in June 2024.

He said that out of the 116 individuals initially enrolled, 93 participants successfully completed the program, with a nearly equal representation of 45 women and 48 men.

Mr. Myers added that many of the graduates work in key sectors of Bong County, including CB Dunbar Maternity Hospital, Phebe Hospital, and the Central Agricultural Research Institute (CARI).

The ceremony spotlighted the achievements of the top graduates, with Valedictorian Margaret S. Weah, a staff member at the Community Development and Research Agency (CODRA) in Gbarnga, achieving the highest average of 98.4%.

In her address, Ms. Weah encouraged her peers to leverage their new computer skills to enhance their employability and contribute to the development of their communities, urging them to remain proactive in their careers.

Guest speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Evan S. Isaac Zahn, a data specialist with the National Elections Commission, highlighted the critical role of education in national development.

Citing Hosea 4:6, Mr. Zahn argued that Liberia's past failures in leadership stem from insufficient investment in education.

He emphasized the growing importance of technology and digital skills in the modern workforce, urging the graduates and community at large to prioritize education as a tool for advancement.

Mr. Zahn also took the opportunity to address challenges within Liberia's education system, condemning corrupt practices where teachers solicit bribes for grades and students offer money for academic success.

He called for urgent reforms to ensure merit-based achievement and the restoration of integrity in the system.

Additionally, Mr. Zahn recommended that UBCAA expand its Computer Literacy Program by introducing night classes, making it accessible to more people with daytime obligations.

Also speaking, UBCAA Country Director Mr. Nuwoe Kellen echoed the organization's commitment to education as a pathway to empowering Bong County residents.

He urged graduates to apply their newfound computer skills to positively impact their communities, while announcing plans to extend the Computer Literacy Program to Totota, Lower Bong County, providing even greater access to digital education.

"We are incredibly grateful to our members, donors, trainers, and volunteers for their support and sacrifices," said Mr. Kellen. "Their commitment has made this program a success and continues to uplift Bong County"

Since its inception, UBCAA's Computer Literacy Program has equipped hundreds of participants with essential digital skills, enhancing their job prospects and enabling them to contribute more effectively to their communities.

This latest graduation marks another step in UBCAA's ongoing mission to uplift Bong County through education and skill-building.

UBCAA, a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit organization, remains committed to providing educational opportunities and community development programs for youth, women, and people with disabilities, ensuring that all members of Bong County have a chance to contribute to its progress and development.