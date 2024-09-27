Namibia: Refreshed Kasi Vibes Scheduled for October

27 September 2024
New Era (Windhoek)

The Kasi Vibe Festival, renowned for its lively ambience, is set to take place in October this year. Unlike previous years when the festival was held multiple times, it will be conducted only once this year, from 4 to 6 October, at the Sam Nujoma Stadium in Windhoek.

This change has prompted numerous enquiries from fans, regular participants, and music lovers. Nevertheless, Salmi Shigwedha, a spokesperson for Kasi Vibe informed VIBEZ! that the organising team needed to reassess and refine their approach due to the emergence of similar events by other hosts.

The last festival took place in October 2023.

"The 2024 edition will be bringing back the Kasi experience through the festival. There are a lot of adjustments and events being curated to give an unforgettable experience. This year's Vol 14 is themed 'Bringing the Kasi Back.' The festival will include various activities, arts, musical performances, and delicious cuisines," she said.

The team is actively engaged in preparing to provide fans with an exceptional experience.

"While the planning phase has been finalised, we are currently in the execution stage. This is the opportune moment for everyone to begin purchasing their tickets, which can be obtained through all Webtickets platforms, or at the nearest Pick n Pay outlets," divulged Shigwedha.

She further said, "The attendees can expect to see interesting services and products from the vendors, and have an experience of a lifetime."

Shigwedha said the event has successfully drawn an audience exceeding 150 000 participants across 12 remarkable festival occurrences.

Kasi Vibe Festival stands as one of Namibia's premier business festivals, dedicated to highlighting entrepreneurship, innovation, youth empowerment, brand development and fostering connections among diverse individuals.

"Each one of our events is meticulously designed and executed, ensuring a distinctive experience," she noted.

