Mauritius: President Roopun Asserts Mauritius' Firm Resolve to Peace, Justice, and Respect for International Law During Unga 79

'Mauritius remains deeply committed to peace, justice, and respect for international law', avowed the President of the Republic of Mauritius, Mr Prithvirajsing Roopun, yesterday, during the General Debate of the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 79), held at the UN Headquarters in New York, USA.

In the same vein, the President, reaffirmed the country's firm resolve to the universal values and ideals of the United Nations. 'We have a moral obligation to ensure that the ultimate sacrifice of millions of women and men was not in vain', he said.

He, however, deplored that the international system is eroding in its once-embodied values of peace, justice, equity, respect for the rule of law and human dignity, with might taking over and impunity prevalent, and the dignity of the weakest being shamelessly flouted, on a scale never seen before. He consequently pointed out the heart-wrenching devastation and suffering in Gaza.

President Roopun furthermore urged the international community to find a just and lasting solution for peace, and expressed belief that the two-State Solution, based on relevant UN resolutions and international law, will uphold human dignity and equality for all. Mauritius welcomes the International Court of Justice's advisory opinion on the legal consequences arising from Israel's occupation of the Palestinian Territory and urges renewed commitment to diplomacy and constructive dialogue, he stated.

Speaking about Multilateral and International Financial Institutions, he opined that the configuration of these institutions should reflect today's realities and be more representative and responsive to the realities of all countries. He likewise highlighted the Mauritian Government's efforts to deepen economic, social and cultural inclusivity as well as improve education, healthcare and infrastructural development.

On the topic of Climate Emergency, he noted that it is most unfortunate that SIDS, such as Mauritius, which have contributed the least to global emissions, are being the most affected. "We must achieve the highest possible ambition while ensuring equity, common and differentiated responsibilities," he urged, and called for an agreement on a fair, ambitious New Collective Quantified Goal on climate. He, in addition, welcomed the recent advisory opinion of the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea on Climate Change.

Mauritius is fully committed to the implementation of the Antigua and Barbuda Agenda for SIDS adopted earlier this year, and welcomes innovative approaches and the use of the Multi-Dimensional Vulnerability Index for enhancing the effectiveness of access to concessional finance, stated President Roopun.

Additionally, he described Africa as a land of untapped potential with its youth ready to contribute to global solutions and called upon the international community to participate in the continent's transformative journey.

As for the exercise of sovereignty over the Chagos Archipelago, President Roopun indicated that Mauritius and the United Kingdom are still pursuing negotiations in that regard, following the Advisory Opinion of the International Court of Justice of 25 February 2019.

'We urge the United Kingdom to conclude expeditiously an agreement that would allow for the completion of the decolonisation of Mauritius and the implementation of a resettlement programme for the former inhabitants of the Chagos Archipelago in accordance with Mauritian laws. Such an agreement would also protect and preserve vital security interests on Diego Garcia', he emphasised.

Mauritius also appeals to France to resolve the dispute over Tromelin, which forms an integral part of the territory of Mauritius, in the spirit of friendship that characterises the relations between our two countries, he underscored.