Ethiopia: Happy Meskel Festival

Meskel Festival, the discovery of the True Cross upon which Jesus was crucified, is one of the major Ethiopian Orthodox festivals celebrated warmly and colorfully by Orthodox Christians.

According to religious accounts, the word "Meskel" means cross in Ge'ez language to mean "cross." So, the festival is a celebration of the cross.

The Origin of Meskel goes back to Queen Helena, the mother of Emperor Constantine, who discovered not only the Cross on which Jesus was crucified but also the three nails used for the crucifixion.

According to an inscription on the stained-glass window of Duomo of Milan, the largest gothic cathedral in Milan, regarding Saint Helena and the Discovery of the Cross, Queen Helena had a dream guiding her to find the lost cross of Jesus Christ. Then, along with her followers, she went to Jerusalem: a pilgrimage which according to tradition was the scene of the discovery of an important relic. By interviewing many locals and with the assistance of St. Macarius, the Bishop of Jerusalem, and burning incense to identify the exact burial spot, she discovered the True Cross. The smoke of the incense led them to dig the site and found out the True Cross which had been previously hidden by the Jews.

In her exploration, Emperor Helena did not only find the cross but also the three nails used for the citification. The miracle of the finding of the Cross was fulfilled.

In fact other religious chronicles indicated that during the excavation carried out to hunt the True Cross, three crosses were found one after the other--but they were uncertain as to which of them was the True Cross. Thus, to find out which was the cross Jesus was crucified on, the Emperor brought a very sick woman in and touched her with all of them. The cross that healed her was declared to be the True Cross and the Church of the Holy Sepulchre was built on the site.

Ethiopian Christians also celebrate the Demera and Meskel festivals every year in commemoration of the discovery of the True Cross upon which Jesus was crucified. The Demera festival is also marked by the burning of chibo, a large bonfire, as a symbol of incense Queen Helena used to discover the True Cross.

The festivals of Demera and Meskel, in addition to their religious values, have social and cultural significance for Ethiopians - they symbolize love, unity, cooperation, and solidarity among peoples.

In his best wishes to the Christian faithful on the celebration of the Demera and Meskel festivals, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said that the feast of the True Cross is the celebration of unity in which dreams can be realized through perseverance and determination.

The discovery of the True Cross symbolizes Ethiopia's national unity both in representing the power of collective effort, as the cross is carried and celebrated by communities across Ethiopia.

According to the Premier, the Demera and Meskel festivals demonstrate the true sense of diversity within our unity, as different cultures and traditions come together to honor this sacred day.

"This festival is not merely a religious observance; it is a celebration of our shared heritage and a reminder of the strength we possess as a united people," he underlined.

"As we gather with our families and communities to light the Demera, let us reflect on the values, cultures, and traditions that make Ethiopia unique", he further said.

Explaining the genesis of finding the True Cross, the Prime Minister said Queen Helena, faced with seemingly insurmountable obstacles, refused to abandon her dream of retrieving the cross from its burial place.

"Despite darkness, closed roads, and widespread doubt, she pressed forward, fueled by her firm belief and through her courage and resilience. Queen Helena accomplished the extraordinary, indicating that even the most challenging goals can be achieved with faith and effort," he underscored.

The PM further stated that Helena's indomitable spirit and firm determination propelled her towards her dreams, braving the challenges and uncertainties of her journey.

For him, the queen persevered through adversity and ultimately achieved the extraordinary.

"Her discovery of the True Cross marked a turning point in history, which serves as a testament to the power of human resilience and the belief that with dedication and courage, even the most ambitious dreams can be realized," he revealed.

Prime Minister Abiy added that Queen Helena's story has inspired Ethiopians to never give up on their dreams, no matter how difficult the circumstances may be.

He also expressed his strong belief that together, Ethiopians can create a prosperous and respected nation.

"Let us embrace our diversity and work towards a future where Ethiopia is known for its strength, resilience, and firm spirit," the Premier urged.

According to the head of the administrative department of the Patriarchate of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church, Akalewold Tesema, Meskel, the Finding of the True Cross upon which Jesus was crucified, is marked as a powerful symbol of unity, cooperation, and solidarity among Ethiopians,

As the Head told ENA, the event transcends religious teachings, fostering a sense of togetherness and hope across the country describing the holiday as a significant religious observance.

The word "Demera" means "gathering," and the festival is characterized by devotees lighting torches to express their faith. The event embodies values such as unity, love, forgiveness, and gratitude.

According to Akalewold, the festival reinforces the values of unity and solidarity, serving as a platform for practical expressions of peace and togetherness.

"Preaching unity is a tangible manifestation of harmony. The holidays are marked by sermons promoting peace and unity, and the cross embodies the greatest value of uniting diverse elements, finding what is lost, and drawing those distant from God closer," he stressed.

Religious festivals play a crucial role in fostering unity and solidarity among people, extending beyond religious doctrines.

"The church's core teaching is unity and harmony," he explained. "When we celebrate such spiritual holidays, we prioritize unity and, especially when we celebrate togetherness, we are united through sacrifice."

Akalewold also noted that the festival attracts numerous visitors to the country, contributing to tourism development.

He called for the continuation of the interdependence and unity demonstrated during the holidays as a regular practice, urging all citizens to actively participate in preserving the festival's religious significance and celebrating it peacefully.

"The festival's recognition as an Intangible World Heritage Site by UNESCO is due to its promotion of peace," he stated. "It is highly regarded not only by Orthodox Christians but also by others."

By celebrating this festival with a spiritual ceremony, Ethiopia has provided a platform to peacefully commemorate its country as an intangible heritage on the world stage.

This opportunity has attracted a significant number of tourists, underscoring the festival's broader cultural significance, he underscored.