Uganda: Luuka RDC Comes Down Hard On Absenteeism, Negligence At Health Facilities

Luuka Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Ronald Katende Kinene has ordered the arrest of a health worker following allegations of negligence and extortion, which reportedly led to the death of a child.

Mr Joel Mbwoira, a clinical officer at Kiyunga Health Centre IV, was taken into custody, while his colleague, Ms Viola Namugere, is currently on the run.

Efforts to apprehend Nurse Namugere are ongoing as investigations proceed.

The incident came to light during an unannounced visit by RDC Katende, who discovered widespread absenteeism and negligence at the facility.

It was reported that the medical team failed to attend to a critically ill child on Thursday, and the nurse on duty at the outpatient department (OPD) was absent.

Witnesses at the scene said Ms Namugere fled the health centre after realising the severity of the situation.

According to locals, the mother of the deceased child received no assistance from the nurse who was supposed to be on duty.

"I was in the ward when I heard the child had died. There was no one at the reception to offer first aid," said one of the caretakers at the facility.

Another client, speaking on condition of anonymity, added, "It can be explained when someone dies on a drip, but dying out of neglect is unacceptable."

Mbwoira was arrested and detained at Luuka Central Police Station, facing charges of extortion after allegedly demanding Shs30,000 from patients before offering medical services.

One such case involved Ms Safiysti Naigaga, a resident of Kimanto village in Bukanga Sub-county, who accused Mbwoira of charging her for treating her son.

The RDC also revealed that the situation at Bukanga Health Center III was similarly dire, with patients travelling to Kiyunga Health Center IV due to poor service.

Upon inspection, Mr Andrew Ssegonga, Assistant Medical Superintendent at Bukanga Health Center III, denied any allegations of negligence at his facility.

"We received troubling news today about negligence that resulted in the death of a child under a mango tree. My team found that Viola, who was on duty at OPD, reported in the morning but later left. This is a serious issue, as many workers in Luuka report for duty and then leave without working," RDC Katende said, noting that patients were being charged for services despite the facility having sufficient medical supplies.

Following the incident, RDC Katende instructed the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) to organise a meeting with the health department.

The meeting, set for Friday, will include the District Health Officer (DHO), facility staff, police, and the Criminal Investigations Department.

An official audit of the facility's drug stock will also be conducted.