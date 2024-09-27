Ethiopia: Meskel Festival - Melting Pot of Diverse Communities, Attraction of Tourists

It is worth mentioning that Ethiopia is recognized for a diverse range of religious ceremonies celebrated in attention-grabbing way in various regions of the country. The celebration of Meskel (The finding of the True Cross) is one of the ceremonies celebrated annually by the various Nations, Nationalities and Peoples of Ethiopia on a national scale.

Meskel, which literally means Cross, is a UNESCO registered intangible heritage. The celebration wins the hearts and minds of every Tom, Dick, and Harry at the stroke of a pen. The festivity is out of this world and beyond compare. In the course of Meskel festival most of the congregations adorn themselves head to foot with attention-grabbing traditional attires.

It is noteworthy that the festivity is a colorful juncture that attracts large congregation of devotees and quite a lot of guests decorating themselves in robes and traditional garments. To cut a long story short, the bonfire lighting in black and white indicates efforts made by St. Helena to find the cross while the Meskel celebration observes the finding of the cross.

The bonfire lighting is celebrated across Ethiopia on 26 September to commemorate the unearthing of the True Holy Cross of Christ. Celebrations begin with the building of the Damera bonfire in Meskel Square in Addis Ababa - a conical pyre of poles surrounded by bundles of branches and torches, decorated with green grass and Abyssinian daisies symbolizing the New Year, according to sources.

Hundreds of thousands of people from diverse communities flock to the square as colorfully dressed priests chant hymns and prayers and perform their unique rhythmic dance in front of the pyre. At the climax, the patriarch of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church lights the bonfire. Meskel is celebrated nationwide regardless of age, gender, language or ethnicity. Participants are believed to receive spiritual rewards from the celebration and blessings from the Holy Cross, the sources went on to say.

Local churches play a key role in coordinating communities. The festival is also a time when families get together and migrant workers return home - reunions that result in the inflow of money, information and new ideas from urban centers to rural areas. Prior to the celebration, personal quarrels and social disagreements must be resolved. In this way, Meskel is an occasion for Ethiopians to promote their spiritual life through reconciliation, social cohesion and peaceful coexistence.

Ethiopian Orthodox Church followers celebrate Demera, an annual bonfire lighting ceremony on the eve of the Meskel festival- the finding of the True Cross, up on which Jesus was crucified. In a similar vein, it is a vibrant festivity celebrated by huge gathering dressed in robes, religious and traditional clothes chanting spiritual songs and showcasing various messages that give a picture of the event.

During the festival, tourists from various parts of the world come to Ethiopia to attend the ceremony on the grounds that the festivity attracts the attention of the wider international community at the push of a button and become the talk everyone residing at home and abroad. In addition to its cultural and social value, the festival highly contributes for the country's economic progress via earning foreign currency from the tourists that attend the event.

It is obvious that Meskel festival is a religious event celebrated in the presence of high government officials, Ethiopian Orthodox Church archbishops, public figures, Sunday school students and other things of a similar kind with electrifying vive.

For the sake of truth, Ethiopia possesses several festivals colorfully in various parts of the country. These holidays are also celebrated with a single national theme. Beyond their local and national aspects, many of them have been registered as World Heritages by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Since most of these religious and cultural festivals are public holidays, they are characterized by high levels of social interaction, mutual respect and solidarity. During the festivity, countless number of Ethiopian Orthodox Church religion followers flock straight to Meskel Square situated in Addis Ababa with the intention of celebrating Demera, ayearly bonfire lighting ceremony.

In point of fact, in the month of September, religious and cultural festivals are celebrated, including the New Year's Day, Meskel, Irrecha, Gifata and others. These festivals are mainly public festivals celebrated outdoor by bringing people together.

The Gurage Zone Culture and Tourism Department has announced its readiness to welcome approximately 800,000 tourists for the Meskel Holiday, accompanied by a vibrant cultural festival from September 19 to 22, 2024. In an interview with the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA), the Gurage Zone Culture and Tourism Department Head, Meseret Amerga, shared that extensive preparations had been made to accommodate both local and international tourists for the holiday.

She noted that Meskel has been celebrated in the zone for six consecutive years, retaining its religious and historical significance while also incorporating new programs to pass cultural traditions on to future generations. "We are committed to celebrating the festival for the seventh time with similar dedication," she added.

The preparations include a state-level celebration of Meskel through a cultural festival in the 'Enor' district. Furthermore, an exhibition and bazaar in Wolkite town would feature local handicrafts, cultural materials, traditional foods, and art aimed at stimulating the local economy.

The festival also includes a fashion show, language and cultural symposium, and panel discussions, offering a platform to highlight previously unrecognized cultural practices. "These diverse programs play a crucial role in unveiling different cultural heritages," Meseret emphasized.

The head noted that the Meskel holiday remains the most celebrated and tourist-attracting event in the Gurage Zone, promising an unforgettable cultural experience for all attendees.

The unique features of the holiday have been promoted by pertinent bodies with the intention of making acquainted the wider international community with the inside out of the festivity. Every year, tourists come from various parts of the world with a focus on attending the ceremony.

As the celebration of the finding of the True Cross is one of the tourist attractions worldwide, concerned bodies residing in various parts of the world should attempt to familiarize the wider international community with the nitty-gritties of Meskel festivity.

In view of the fact that the Meskel Festival is one of the outdoor holidays, worshippers should preserve its unique values during the festivity more than ever before. The festival is an asset of the world heritage community and it is beyond religious celebration.

Meskel festival is one of the intangible heritages recognized by the UNESCO which needs the preservation of all Ethiopians as well as the international community.

Meskel Festival is one of cultural heritages that demonstrate the socio-cultural integration among Ethiopians. In spite of their linguistic and cultural differences, they have shared-knowledge and values. It is celebrated in different parts of the country within various cultural and traditional contexts in a very mesmerizing way.

The Gurage Zone Culture and Tourism Department has organized the Meskel Festival aimed at stimulating the tourism sector and driving economic growth.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Department's Head Meseret Amerega told the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA) that the festival aims to attract both foreign and domestic tourists. This year's celebration is themed "Our Meskel Festival for Our Tourism Resources."

According to Meseret, the festival's arrangements highlight Meskel as a major economic driver for tourism, displaying the zone's rich cultural and culinary heritage.

"This year's Meskel Festival is being held in Garad Kebele, Anor District, about 50 kilometers from Gunchire town. The celebration takes place in Jefore, a cultural village that showcases the zone's tourism resources," she added.

The festival includes traditional events such as cabbage kitfo preparation, the Demera (bonfire lighting), livestock slaughter ceremonies, and other cultural activities. Elders inaugurate the festival, which strengthens social bonds among participants, regardless of religion or ethnicity.

As long as Meskel festivity plays a great role in attracting tourists from all over the world and generating incomes, the federal government should make use of all the possible means to acquaint the international community with the nuts and bolts of the Meskel festivity.

As the holiday is celebrated in the length and breadth of the country, Ethiopian Diasporas, tourists who had been here, journalists, travel agents and others must do promotional works in order to multiply over attendees of this peculiar event.

This celebration, if well managed, can go a long way in promoting the smokeless industry which is believed to garner the much needed hard currency in the shortest possible time. More to the point, people from all walks of life should stand in unison with the Ethiopian government in popularizing the Meskel festivity making use of a wide spectrum of effective means.