Uganda: Ruto Calls for Global Solidarity, Reforms in International Systems At UN General Assembly

President William Ruto has urged the global community to move beyond outdated paradigms of power and influence, calling for a new system of international cooperation that upholds the aspirations and dignity of all human beings.

Speaking during his National Statement at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, Ruto emphasised the need for equity and inclusivity in global governance.

"The global community must move beyond outdated paradigms of power and influence to create a system of international cooperation that reflects the aspirations and dignity of every human being," Ruto stated in his address.

He highlighted the importance of a renewed vision of global solidarity, grounded in fairness and mutual respect.

Ruto also reiterated Kenya's stance on reforming the international financial system, particularly climate financing, which has become a critical issue for many developing nations facing the brunt of climate change.

He called for an overhaul of the current financial architecture to ensure that it aligns with the needs of all nations, especially those most vulnerable to environmental and economic shocks.

In his remarks, Ruto also advocated for the expansion of the United Nations Security Council to include African representation, a long-standing demand among African nations seeking a greater voice in global security and governance decisions.

"Kenya calls for reforms of the international financial architecture, including climate financing, expansion of the United Nations Security Council to include Africa, and fast-tracking the actualisation of Sustainable Development Goals," he urged.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The President's address at the UNGA comes as global leaders gather to discuss pressing international issues, from climate change and food security to peace and human rights.

Ruto's emphasis on equity, inclusivity, and global solidarity resonated with the theme of this year's General Assembly, which seeks to accelerate the implementation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

Kenya, a key player in regional and global diplomacy, continues to advocate for reforms that promote fairness and equality on the international stage.

Ruto's call for systemic change reinforces the country's commitment to a future where international cooperation is driven by mutual respect and shared responsibility.