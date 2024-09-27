Ethiopia: Meskel Festival to Boost Tourism, Stimulate Dev't

Ethiopia is home to numerous cultural and spiritual heritages. It is the leading country in Africa through registering more than 10 heritages in UNESCO's prestigious world heritages list. And this means a lot to the country to attract a huge number of tourists to the continent. UNESCO inscribed Meskel in 2013 on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

The festival of Meskel is celebrated across Ethiopia colorfully on 27 September to commemorate the unearthing of the True Holy Cross of Christ. Celebrations begin with the building of the Demera bonfire in Meskel Square in Addis Ababa, a conical pyre of poles surrounded by chibos- bundles of sticks that tie together to be set on fire, and decorated with green grass and Abyssinian daisies (Adey Abeba) symbolizing the New Year.

Hundreds of thousands of people from diverse communities flock to Meskel Square as colorfully dressed priests chant hymns and prayers and perform their unique rhythmic dance in front of the pyre. At the climax, the patriarch of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church lights the bonfire.

Meskel which literally means cross has been celebrated in Ethiopia for more than 1,600 years as an outdoor religious festival. It is a religious and cultural event celebrated on the advent of the discovery of the True Cross on which Jesus was crucified and the finding of this Cross dates back to A.D 326. Legend states that Queen Helena, mother of Constantine the Great also known as Queen Eleni in Ethiopia, went on a search for the True Cross and found the location of the Cross in a dream after which made a bonfire whose smoke provided her with the direct location of the place where the Cross was buried.

Speaking to the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA), Tourism State Minister Sileshi Girma said that massive preparations are underway aimed at creating an enabling environment for tourists who are going to visit Ethiopia to attend the cultural and religious festivals as well as the tourism sites of the country.

"September, November, and January see a lot of celebrations, like the Meskel and Irreecha, the annual Oromo people Thanksgiving Day, among others. These events are very beneficial to the development of tourism in the country and provide an opportunity to build the nation's image because many visitors come to enjoy them. In this regard, we will exert efforts to enhance visitors' satisfaction so that they can stay longer in the country."

According to him, such festivals celebrations, and World Tourism Day are expected to draw large numbers of tourists this month. Tailored packages will give tourists the flexibility to attend these celebrations while exploring other attractions, with states prepared to of¬fer hospitality services.

"For instance, tourists traveling to Southern Ethiopia for New Year celebrations can also visit the Nech-Sar National Park, near Chamo Lake," Sileshi noted. He added that UNE¬SCO-registered heritage sites and the newly inaugurated tourism infrastructure are in¬cluded in the offerings.

As to him, the government expects substantial revenue growth from the tourism sector, especially during the peak season from September onward. The second-generation Diasporas are also anticipated to contribute significantly to the tourism industry.

Meskel also marks a tourist season in Ethiopia. Thousands of tourists from many countries converge on Ethiopia to enjoy the ceremonies during the Meskel celebrations. They particularly enjoy celebrating Meskel in Addis Ababa at Meskel Square which is now built anew.

The cross has a special meaning for the Ethiopian Orthodox Christians. They dangle the symbol of the cross on their neck to show that they are Christians and many people both in the urban and rural areas make a gesture of the cross before the food they have readied to eat as a quick gesture of thanksgiving for the food they are ready to eat. The faithful have deeper hearty affection for the cross.

Priests carry various types of cross with their ceremonial staff in conducting mass and other forms of prayers including ceremonial blessings and sanctification of holy waters meant for healing the sick and casting out evil spirits from persons suspected of being possessed by demons.

As an important tourist luring season into the country, Meskel should be an occasion in which thousands of tourists not only from Europe, the USA, and Asia but also from African countries converge into Ethiopia.

What is more, the Meskel Festival could offer a unique cultural experience for visitors to Ethiopia, allowing them to witness age-old traditions and customs that have been preserved for centuries. Tourists can immerse themselves in the colorful celebrations, enjoy traditional Ethiopian cuisine, and learn about the history and significance of the festival from local guides.

Meskel is celebrated nationwide regardless of age, gender, language or ethnicity. Participants are believed to receive spiritual rewards from the celebration and blessings from the Holy Cross. Local churches play a key role in coordinating communities and safeguarding the element.

Moreover, individuals set a Demera consisting of a tree and a collection of bundles of dry sticks at their doorstep to lighten up it in the evening with their neighbors on the day. Every Ethiopian gives a special consideration to the cross.

The festival is also a time when families get together and migrant workers return to their birthplace. Reunions result in the inflow of money, information, and new ideas from urban centers to rural areas. Before the celebration, personal quarrels and social disagreements must be resolved. In this way, Meskel is an occasion for Ethiopians to promote their spiritual life through reconciliation, social cohesion, and peaceful coexistence.

In sum, the Meskel festival holds great potential to boost tourism in Ethiopia, attracting visitors from around the world to experience its vibrant celebrations, rich traditions, and cultural significance. By promoting the festival as a major tourist attraction, Ethiopia can showcase its unique cultural heritage and generate economic benefits for local communities. With strategic marketing efforts and a commitment to sustainable tourism development, the Meskel Festival can play a key role in enhancing Ethiopia's reputation as one of the best travel destinations not only in Africa; but also at the international level.