Uganda Airlines to Expand Fleet With Eight New Aircraft Amid Growing Demand

Uganda Airlines has revealed plans to expand its fleet by purchasing eight additional aircraft, a move aimed at meeting the increasing demand for its services as the airline stabilises in the business.

This was revealed in an interview with the Airline's Chief Executive Officer Jennifer Bamuturaki as they held a stakeholders' trade and business forum in Harare, Zimbabwe, where Uganda Airlines highlighted its future growth strategy.

The airline, which has been operational for five years, currently has six aircraft but has received approval to acquire eight more, starting from the 2025/2026 financial year.

These will include smaller planes with a passenger capacity of 160 to 170, as well as two larger planes, likely Airbuses, and two cargo planes to support its expanding logistics operations.

Bamuturaki, expressed optimism that the new aircraft would enable the airline to manage its growing demand more efficiently and expand its operations both within Africa and internationally.

"We are seeing increasing demand for our services as Uganda Airlines stabilizes in the business, the purchase of eight new aircraft will help us meet that demand and improve our operational efficiency, especially with the addition of cargo planes." Bamuturaki noted.

Bamuturaki also addressed the airline's current challenges, particularly in cargo transportation, where passenger planes have been doubling as cargo carriers, limiting their load capacity.

"We've been loading cargo on our passenger planes, which affects our ability to carry as much as we could. With the new dedicated cargo planes, I'm confident our cargo business will grow significantly," she added.

Patrick Ocailap, the deputy secretary to the treasury, highlighted the importance of ensuring that all Uganda Airlines routes operate efficiently.

He adds that stakeholders are assessing each route's opportunities to maximize the benefits for both Uganda and its international partners.

"We are working hard to ensure that all routes opened by Uganda Airlines operate efficiently, we have carefully assessed the potential of each route, and our goal is to ensure that the airline operates profitably and sustainably." Ocailap noted.

He reiterated the government's commitment to supporting the airline's growth and expansion plans, especially in key markets across Africa and beyond.

The forum in Harare was held to strengthen trade relations between Uganda and Zimbabwe following the recent launch of the Uganda Airlines flight route between the two countries.

Uganda Airlines currently operates 16 routes and is planning to open more, including a highly anticipated route to London, which will facilitate travel between Africa and Europe.

The new London route is hoped to provide a significant boost for travelers heading to Europe and beyond.

As the airline continues to grow, its focus on fleet expansion and route development highlights its commitment to becoming a major player in regional and international aviation.