Uganda: Mpuuga Seeks Restoration of Presidential Term Limit

Former Leader of the Opposition Mathias Mpuuga is set to introduce three bills aimed at reforming Uganda's electoral laws.

Nyendo-Mukungwe MP Mpuuga will seek leave of Parliament next week to present the bills, which focus on restoring presidential term limits, establishing an Upper House, and reducing the size of Parliament.

"Once granted leave, I will present three bills on electoral reforms," Mr Mpuuga said during a joint press conference at Parliament on Friday.

In the Presidential Elections Amendment Bill, 2024, Commissioner of Parliament Mpuuga seeks to restore and entrench presidential term limits to facilitate proper transition of power and ensure free and fair elections.

Through the Parliamentary Elections Amendment Bill, 2024, he proposes a reduction in the size of Parliament to 146 directly elected MPs, 146 Women MPs, and 10 MPs for the 10 cities in the country.

While the Electoral Commissions Amendment Bill, 2024, that Mr Mpuuga is drafting aims to change the mode of election for Women Members of Parliament to proportional representation and allow any registered voter to challenge presidential election results.

Establishment of Upper House. Mpuuga says the upper House will be chaired by the Deputy President, who will appear on the same ballot as the President, with both representing different regions of the country.

Diaspora Voting. Mpuuga says out of the over 4 million ugandans in the diaspora, 2 million people are eligible and there is need to allow them to vote in the 2026 polls. The polling centres according to Mpuuga they must be at all the Ugandan missions abroad.

The proposed bill also allows Prisoner Voting. Mpuuga says this will enables prisoners to exercise their right to vote.

The proposed bill also proposes decentralized Results Declaration. Under this proposal declaration of presidential election results must be done at the district level by the returning officer, rather than transmitting results to the Electoral Commission in Kampala.

Mpuuga emphasized that MPs who will sacrifice their constituencies to be merged will receive compensation from the government.

He also addressed the issue of majority of the Opposition political party leader being against the electoral, saying, _"It's their right, but I'm not scared of their position." Mpuuga concluded