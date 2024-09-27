Kenya to Host 2026 Africa-France Summit, a Historic First Outside France and Francophone Africa

27 September 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Sharon Resian

Nairobi — Kenya will host the Africa-France Summit in 2026, marking the first time in the event's history that it will take place outside France or a Francophone African country.

The landmark decision was announced by Kenyan President William Ruto and French President Emmanuel Macron during the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

The announcement was made during the Paris Pact for the People and the Planet Coalition leaders' lunch, hosted by President Macron.

In a statement, Hussein Mohamed, State House Spokesman, said the decision to host the summit in Kenya is a testament to the country's growing global leadership and influence.

"This is a historic milestone for Kenya and a reflection of our continued role as a leader in global conversations around climate action and financial reform. The summit will provide an opportunity to spotlight Africa's role in driving global solutions, and Kenya is proud to be at the forefront," he said.

The summit, which was first established in 1973, will bring together Heads of State, civil society leaders, and private sector representatives to tackle some of the most pressing issues facing the world today.

Central to the discussions will be the reform of global financial institutions and governance systems in order to more effectively address the ongoing planetary crisis, including climate change and environmental degradation.

This unprecedented collaboration between Kenya and France reflects the deepening partnership between the two nations in championing global climate and financial reforms.

Both countries have been actively working together to push for changes that better address the needs of the planet and the vulnerable communities most affected by global crises.

Mohamed further emphasized the significance of Kenya's role in such international dialogues: "Hosting this summit not only enhances our diplomatic stature but also places us at the heart of shaping the future of Africa-France relations. We look forward to welcoming the world and building on our shared goals for a better planet."

He said hosting the Africa-France Summit is a significant milestone for Kenya, positioning the country as a key player in global diplomatic and environmental efforts. It also underscores the evolving dynamics of Africa's relationship with France, extending beyond traditional Francophone ties.

