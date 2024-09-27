Kenyans beware, motorbike and tuk-tuk offers on Facebook page 'Lipa Mdogo Mdogo Motorbikes' are scams

IN SHORT: This Facebook page claims to help with "fair and flexible financing" on motorbikes in Kenya. But a closer look at its activities reveals it is an imposter. Don't be conned.

The Facebook page Lipa Mdogo Mdogo Motorbikes claims to offer second-hand motorbikes and tuk-tuks on credit to Kenyans. Tuk-tuks are three-wheeled taxis, popular in East Africa.

The page asks users to pay a deposit of KSh5,700 (about US$43) for motorbikes and as little as KSh20,000 ($154) for tuk-tuks and settle the balance in a daily instalment plan.

The page uses the phrase "lipa mdogo mdogo" in its name and adverts. This is Kiswahili for "pay in instalments".

It further promises users a free fuel voucher, two litres of oil, two helmets and two reflectors after a successful purchase. It also claims to deliver countrywide.

The page says interested users must submit their full names, phone number, identity card, Kenya Revenue Authority details, the name of a person who will act as a guarantor and a passport photo.

It asks interested buyers to call or send a WhatsApp message to a listed phone number.

This is a lot of personal information to divulge and could be used for identity theft or fraud if it ended up in the wrong hands. But are these offers to be trusted? We checked.

Suspicious identity

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Legal Affairs Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

We noticed that the alleged business on the page is not professionally branded. It lacks key elements, such as a logo and the use of specific colours, that would normally identify a legitimate business.

We reached out to the phone number provided on the page to inquire about the business. The page identified itself as Ubuy, a leading online shopping store operating in many countries, including Kenya.

But there is a catch. The number provided as its official contact is not among those listed in the Ubuy website.

We contacted Ubuy and asked if the page in question was operated by them and if the offers were legit.

"We are not advertising this offer anywhere. This is not related to Ubuy," the company told us. The company's official Facebook page is Ubuy Global and can be accessed from its website.

The page in question is fraudulent, featuring fake offers, and should be ignored.