South Africa: Northern Cape's Astro Tourism a First

The Northern Cape has something new to offer tourists and it is a first for the African continent, says Minister of Tourism, Patricia de Lille.

"Beyond all the history, culture and beauty the Northern Cape has to offer, we are here today to launch something new the Northern Cape has to offer -- Astronomy or Astro Tourism. We at the Department of Tourism, along with the Department of Science and Innovation, are launching the National Astro-Tourism Strategy, the first country on the African continent to do so," said the Minister.

She was speaking at the launch of the National Astro-Tourism Strategy on National World Tourism Day on Friday in Carnarvon, in the Northern Cape.

"The Astro Tourism Strategy also aims to enhance the synergy between humans and conservation and a creative link between our origins of life on earth and the origins of the universe," said the Minister.

The Astro Tourism Strategy, she said, is expected to position South Africa as a world-class astro-tourism destination, focusing on infrastructure development, the optimal functioning of astronomy-tourism streams and community transformation.

The Gazetting Notice was published today.

"We invite the public, including the tourism and astronomy stakeholders to participate and contribute towards to strengthening this very important work by submitting their comments.

"Collaboration and partnership are critically important to take this work forward and we are thankful for national, provincial and local government working together as well as the private sector to ensure sustainable growth and local community development," said the Minister.

She said the Square Kilometre Array telescope, the largest radio telescope in the world, was a remarkable leap towards the future, and all on African soil.

She said it was exciting that the province was leading South Africa's proactive stance in leveraging the significant advances made in the development of the world's largest space telescope array, with a comprehensive astro-tourism strategy.

"Today, we are here to cast the spotlight on these experiences and more and to invite South Africans, and indeed visitors from the rest of the world, to come explore this province and to engage with living cultures and traditions that continue to thrive here in the Northern Cape.

"We want to use the SKA and the Astro Tourism as a catalyst to develop the Karoo and provide opportunities for rural tourism as well as agri-tourism to develop rural areas further. The Northern Cape is the prime location to launch this strategy as 50% of the world's population cannot see the beauty of the night sky but the African sky still remains at an advantage, by having the clearest and darkest night sky."

The vision of the Astro Tourism strategy aims to develop and position an inclusive Astro-Tourism sector that will yield sustainable benefit-sharing opportunities by maximising on marketing efforts and enhancing visitor experience in South Africa.

The National Astro-Tourism strategic pillars were developed through a multi-discipline consultancy process involving both the tourism and astronomy stakeholders in South Africa.

The Implementation Plan's goal is to grow astro-tourism in South Africa will be implemented, monitored and evaluated according to the three strategic pillars:

· Pillar One: Indigenous Celestial Narratives and Human Capacity Development

· Pillar Two: Infrastructure Development

· Pillar Three: Inclusive Tourism Growth and Partnerships

"There is so much untapped potential in our tourism market and we must work together on all levels of government, with the private to promote our hidden gems and give more business to SMEs and community tourism," added the Minister.