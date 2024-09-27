Africa: Global African Diaspora Awards Shine in Houston

The highly anticipated Global African Diaspora Awards (GADA) took place on September 21 at Park 8 Event Center in Houston, Texas, USA. The glamorous event drew the crème de la crème of the global African diaspora from around the world.
Attendees included eight African beauty queens, such as Hannah Onosetale Felix (former Miss Universe Nigeria) and Oyemen Ehikhamhen (Miss Diaspora Nigeria USA 2024). Other notable guests were oil and gas executives, tech and healthcare professionals, entrepreneurs, business leaders, entertainment executives, community leaders, influencers, and artists.
The event's highlight was a spectacular fashion show by BCD Fashion House, featuring stunning models.
Obi-West Utchaychukwu, founder and executive producer of the GADA Awards, expressed gratitude to dignitaries and honorees. He announced plans to host GADA in multiple countries, starting with France and Lagos, Nigeria, in the following year.
The GADA Awards aim to recognize and celebrate outstanding Africans in the diaspora who are making a positive impact in their chosen fields. The award show is produced by Diaspora Glitz Magazine, an Afrocentric publication amplifying the global African diaspora voice."
Thirty people were honored at the maiden edition, and they came from different countries.
List of honorees and their locations
Innovative Company of the Year
FinServe Pro Maryland, USA
Insurance Company of the Year
The Lobs Inc., Dallas, USA
Restaurant of the Year
Komchop African Restaurant, Houston, USA
Leadership Impact Award
Pastor Rich Aghahowa, OFM Houston, USA
MC/Host of the Year
MC Charlene, Norway
Showbiz Promoter of the Year
Shekpe Nights Entertainment, Houston, USA
Logistics Company of the Year
Jenik Freight, Calgary, Canada
Entertainer of the Year
Ms.Jorji, Austin, USA
Healthcare Personality of the Year
Dr. Arinze Onwumelu (Dr Zo) Calgary, Canada
Business Person of the Year
Lydia Aguebor, Houston, USA
Healthcare Provider of the Year
Royal Healing Natural Health Center, Katy, USA
IT Professional of the Year
Ola Iromini (Dollarizeme) Atlanta, USA
Nightclub/Lounge of the Year
Rumors Lounge, Houston, USA
Music Executive of the Year
Engineer Princepaul Agbonlahor, Houston, USA
Corporate Personality of the Year
Dr. Collins Aihie, aka Vibration, Houston, USA
Businessman of the Year
Anthony Ndah, Houston, US
Businesswoman of the Year
Adetutu Adeparusi, Houston, USA
Entrepreneur of the Year
Esther Imuentinyan Edokpayi, Houston, USA
Business Impact Award
Gaius Chibueze (Bitcoin Chief), Florida, USA
Designer of the Year
Titus Durojaye, Houston, USA
Outstanding Global Leadership Award
High Chief Sir Chris Dume Ofodile, Ireland
Excellence in Healthcare
Bolade Ogunrinde, Houston, USA
Realtor of the Year
Kim Nzeogu, Houston, USA
Tech Company of the Yea
Emage Tech, Houston, USA
Fashion Designer of the Year
Victoria Opeyemi
Excellence in Tech Award
Victor O. Ibe, Houston, USA
Organization of the Year
The African Think Tank, Houston, USA
African DJ of the Year
DJ Freshy K, Houston, USA
Next Rated of the Year
BigZIQ, Nigeria
Political Icon of the Year
Wala Onyinyechukwu Blegay, Maryland, USA