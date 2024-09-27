Africa: Global African Diaspora Awards Shine in Houston

The highly anticipated Global African Diaspora Awards (GADA) took place on September 21 at Park 8 Event Center in Houston, Texas, USA. The glamorous event drew the crème de la crème of the global African diaspora from around the world.

Attendees included eight African beauty queens, such as Hannah Onosetale Felix (former Miss Universe Nigeria) and Oyemen Ehikhamhen (Miss Diaspora Nigeria USA 2024). Other notable guests were oil and gas executives, tech and healthcare professionals, entrepreneurs, business leaders, entertainment executives, community leaders, influencers, and artists.

The event's highlight was a spectacular fashion show by BCD Fashion House, featuring stunning models.

Obi-West Utchaychukwu, founder and executive producer of the GADA Awards, expressed gratitude to dignitaries and honorees. He announced plans to host GADA in multiple countries, starting with France and Lagos, Nigeria, in the following year.

The GADA Awards aim to recognize and celebrate outstanding Africans in the diaspora who are making a positive impact in their chosen fields. The award show is produced by Diaspora Glitz Magazine, an Afrocentric publication amplifying the global African diaspora voice."

Thirty people were honored at the maiden edition, and they came from different countries.

List of honorees and their locations

Innovative Company of the Year

FinServe Pro Maryland, USA

Insurance Company of the Year

The Lobs Inc., Dallas, USA

Restaurant of the Year

Komchop African Restaurant, Houston, USA

Leadership Impact Award

Pastor Rich Aghahowa, OFM Houston, USA

MC/Host of the Year

MC Charlene, Norway

Showbiz Promoter of the Year

Shekpe Nights Entertainment, Houston, USA

Logistics Company of the Year

Jenik Freight, Calgary, Canada

Entertainer of the Year

Ms.Jorji, Austin, USA

Healthcare Personality of the Year

Dr. Arinze Onwumelu (Dr Zo) Calgary, Canada

Business Person of the Year

Lydia Aguebor, Houston, USA

Healthcare Provider of the Year

Royal Healing Natural Health Center, Katy, USA

IT Professional of the Year

Ola Iromini (Dollarizeme) Atlanta, USA

Nightclub/Lounge of the Year

Rumors Lounge, Houston, USA

Music Executive of the Year

Engineer Princepaul Agbonlahor, Houston, USA

Corporate Personality of the Year

Dr. Collins Aihie, aka Vibration, Houston, USA

Businessman of the Year

Anthony Ndah, Houston, US

Businesswoman of the Year

Adetutu Adeparusi, Houston, USA

Entrepreneur of the Year

Esther Imuentinyan Edokpayi, Houston, USA

Business Impact Award

Gaius Chibueze (Bitcoin Chief), Florida, USA

Designer of the Year

Titus Durojaye, Houston, USA

Outstanding Global Leadership Award

High Chief Sir Chris Dume Ofodile, Ireland

Excellence in Healthcare

Bolade Ogunrinde, Houston, USA

Realtor of the Year

Kim Nzeogu, Houston, USA

Tech Company of the Yea

Emage Tech, Houston, USA

Fashion Designer of the Year

Victoria Opeyemi

Excellence in Tech Award

Victor O. Ibe, Houston, USA

Organization of the Year

The African Think Tank, Houston, USA

African DJ of the Year

DJ Freshy K, Houston, USA

Next Rated of the Year

BigZIQ, Nigeria

Political Icon of the Year

Wala Onyinyechukwu Blegay, Maryland, USA