South Africa: Najwa Petersen's Parole Decision Referred for Review

27 September 2024
SAnews.gov.za

The decision by the Pollsmoor Correctional Supervision and Parole Board to place convicted murderer Najwa Petersen on parole has been referred to the Correctional Supervision and Parole Review Board (CSPRB) for review.

The referral was made by Minister of Correctional Services Dr Pieter Groenewald in terms of section 75(8) of the Correctional Services Act.

Peterson is serving a 28-year prison sentence for orchestrating the murder of her husband, popular artist, Taliep Petersen.

"The CSPRB is tasked with reviewing the original decision made by the Pollsmoor Correctional Supervision and Parole Board and must confirm or replace it with its own decision.

"This referral suspends the decision to place her on parole, effective from the 27th of November 2024, pending the outcome of the CSPRB," the department said.

Furthermore, the department explained that the referral follows representations made by Taliep Petersen's family.

"The discrepancies in Marius van der Westhuizen's case have led to a lack of public trust. As a result, I am exercising my discretion under the provisions of the Act to ensure that Parole Boards consider all reports comprehensively to prevent future occurrences of such issues," the Minister said.

