Sudan: TSC President Receives Somalian Prime Minister

New York — President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, received Prime Minister of Somalia, Hamza Abdi Barre, on Friday, on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The meeting reviewed the cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them to serve the interests of the two countries and the two brotherly peoples, in addition to the developments in Sudan, the latest developments in Somalia and issues of the joint interest.

President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council praised the bilateral and solid relations between the two countries, expressing Sudan's aspiration to continue joint action with Somalia to advance and strengthen the distinguished cooperation relations and expand their scope, advance and consolidate them.

The Somali Prime Minister expressed his country's keenness to continue joint cooperation with Sudan and strengthen and enhance bilateral relations to achieve the ambitions of the two brotherly peoples and countries, stressing his country's support for Sudan to achieve security and stability and ensure its sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity.

The meeting was attended from the Sudanese side by Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Hussein Awad, and the Permanent Representative of Sudan to the United Nations in New York, Ambassador Al-Harith Idris.