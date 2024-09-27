Sudan: TSC President Meets Kingdom of Norway's Minister of International Development

New York — President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, met on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Ms. Anne Beathe Tvinnereim, Minister of International Development of the Kingdom of Norway.

The meeting was attended by Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Hussein Awad Ali, and the Permanent Representative of Sudan to the United Nations in New York, Ambassador Al-Harith Idris.

During the meeting, cooperation relations between the two countries were reviewed, and the meeting also touched on developments in Sudan and several issues in the region.

TSC President expressed Sudan's aspiration to continue joint cooperation with the Kingdom of Norway, and to raise it to the desired level that meets the common aspirations of the two countries.

His Excellency briefed the Minister of International Development of the Kingdom of Norway on the developments of events in Sudan and the treacherous attack launched by the rebel terrorist Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia on the Sudanese state.

For her part, the Minister of International Development in the Kingdom of Norway affirmed her keenness and support for efforts aimed at achieving peace in Sudan and terminating the suffering of citizens, expressing her country's aspiration to advance, consolidate and enhance bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries in various fields.