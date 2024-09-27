Sudan: TSC President Meets Head of Libyan Presidential Council, Mohamed Al-Menfi

New York — President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, met on Friday with the Head of the Libyan Presidential Council, Mohamed Al-Menfi, on the sidelines of his participation in the United Nations General Assembly currently being held in New York City.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and ways to enhance and develop them, in addition to exchanging views on a number of issues of joint interest.

TSC President expressed Sudan's aspiration to advance and enhance the distinguished cooperation relations between the two countries in all fields to serve the interests of the two brotherly peoples.

For his part, Al-Menfi expressed his thanks to President of the National Sovereignty Council for Sudan's continuous and permanent support for the State of Libya and its people, reiterating his country's firm position towards supporting the unity and stability of Sudan and achieving the aspirations of its people towards stability, peace, security and development.