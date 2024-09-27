Africa: Uganda's CID Ranked Third Most Effective Investigative Agency in Africa

Uganda Police's Criminal Investigations Directorate has been ranked as the third best investigative agency on the African continent.

The survey done by Kenya Trak ranks CID third after scoring 74% behind Kenya's DCI and Ghana's investigative agency in first and second positions respectively.

Uganda ranks above Ethiopia's National Bureau of Investigations, Morocco, Egypt, Sudan, Zimbabwe, Botswana and South Africa to complete the top 10 on the continent.

"Uganda's CID is on the frontline of investigating violent crimes and insurgencies. This agency has been particularly successful in fighting organized crime and terrorism, thanks to its efficient use of intelligence networks and modern technology," the survey says.

It also says that despite working under tough conditions, Uganda's CID continues to evolve, using digital tools to monitor and solve cases linked to urban gangs and political unrest.

Methodology

Kenya Trak said in order to come up with the survey, they carried out interviews with experts in criminal justice, law enforcement, and African security studies to provide a deeper understanding of the agencies' roles within their national contexts.

On the other side, data was collected from various credible sources, including official websites that provide information on their operations, success stories, and recent initiatives, government security reports and assessments which offered insights into the agencies' effectiveness and challenges but also articles from reputable news outlets that provided updates on notable cases and agency performance, highlighting recent successes or developments.

"The findings were synthesized into a comprehensive report that includes the strengths and weaknesses of each agency, their overall ranking, and the percentages reflecting their influence in the field of criminal investigations in Africa."

The Criminal Investigations Directorate headquartered at Kibuli in Kampala has in the past two years taken great strides in investigating crime .

Speaking recently, CID director, AIGP Tom Magambo said they have moved from one where suspects would be summoned and expect to return home to one where by the time you are summoned, the file is ready for court.

"These days when we invite people here( at CID), they are not sure of going back home because we have gradually improved our investigation capacity that when we call you, many times we are almost done with investigations. It is very rare to call people and ask them to come , then go back, then come. These days, when we call you, your file is ready and you might not leave this place," he said.