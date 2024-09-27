Uganda: Museveni Appoints Interim KCCA Deputy ED, Public Health Director

President Museveni has appointed Robert Nowera as the acting deputy executive director of Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), with immediate effect.

Nowera replaces Eng David Luyimbazi who was dismissed this week over negligence concerning Kiteezi landfill.

"Following the dismissal of Eng. Luyimbazi Ssali David as Deputy Executive Director, Kampala Capital City Authority in Public Interest by the President of the Repupublic of Uganda, you are hereby assigned the duties of Deputy Executive Director," the letter by the Secretary to the President, Haji Yunus Kakande reads partly.

Prior to his latest appointment, he has been serving as the director, Revenue Collection at KCCA.

In a separate development, the President has also appointed Sarah Zalwango, as the acting director of Public Health at KCCA.

"Following the dismissal of Dr. Okello Daniel as director Public Health, Kampala Capital City Authority in public interest by H.E the President of the Republic of Uganda, you are hereby assigned the duties of Director, Public Health,"the letter by the secretary to the Office of the President reads in part.

Zalwango, is the acting deputy director, Public Health (manager Medical Services) KCCA.

According to the letters by the Presidency, Nowera and Zalwango will hold the posts until substantive Office holders are appointed by the appointing authority, the President.

The terms and conditions of Zalwango's appointment will include making quarterly reports to the Acting Executive Director; on the state of affairs of the Capital City or as the Minister or the Authority may determine/require.

On the other hand, Nowera will be required to make quarterly reports to the Head of Public Service and Secretary to Cabinet and copy in the Minister in charge of Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs.

"To enable you perform the assigned duties, you will be fully facilitated with transport for official duty, communication, duty allowance and any other entitlements that accompany the foresaid responsibility," Kakande stated in the two letters.