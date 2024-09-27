Uganda: Pig Slaughter Ban At Abattoirs Raises Health Concerns in Uganda.

The Vice Chairperson of the Health Committee of Parliament, Dr. Samuel Opio, has sounded the alarm over discriminatory practices at abattoirs and slaughterhouses that prohibit pig slaughter, posing health risks to pork consumers.

During a meeting with Ministry of Agriculture and Ministry of Health officials, Opio emphasised that most abattoirs in Uganda don't handle pig slaughter, leaving the practice largely unregulated and in deplorable conditions.

"The fact that most abattoirs don't handle pig slaughter has left it to the private sector, which is unclear. Many places we found were in terrible condition, partly due to the Halal framework banning certain species from being slaughtered in those abattoirs," Opio noted.

"Do we have specific guidelines for that particular species, considering most modern abattoirs don't handle pigs, and pork is one of the most consumed meats in this country?" Dr. Opio asked

This concern comes after the Health Committee conducted field visits to assess the state of various abattoirs and slaughterhouses in Uganda.

Dr Opio says the findings highlight the need for clear guidelines and regulations to ensure the safe handling and slaughter of pigs.