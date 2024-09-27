Uganda: PM Nabbanja Wins Global Women Leadership Award in New York

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has been recognised with the prestigious Global Women's Leadership Award in New York.

The award was presented during the 2024 Global Power Women Conference, held at the Graduate Centre of the University of New York City.

The Global Women's Leadership Award, an initiative of the UK-based Centre of Economic and Leadership Development, honours women who have shown exceptional leadership on a global stage, driving significant change across sectors and inspiring others.

Upon receiving the accolade, Nabbanja highlighted Uganda's progress in gender equality, crediting the country's achievements to its progressive laws and policies.

She dedicated the award to President Museveni, the Ugandan cabinet, and the people of Kakumiro District, her constituency.

In her keynote address, Nabbanja urged women leaders to uplift one another, especially in sectors such as finance, rather than engage in divisive behaviour.

She also called on global leaders to eliminate discriminatory legal frameworks, emphasising the need for continued empowerment of women.

The 2024 conference ran under the theme "Advancing the Transformative Power of Technology through Women's Lens: Shaping the Future of Business and Governance."

Other notable awardees included the First Ladies Rossana Maria Briceño of Belize, Leticia Ocampos of Paraguay, Arya Ali of Guyana, and MoIsaura Gonçalo Ferrão Nyusi of Mozambique, as well as Dr Filomena Gonçalves, Minister of Health for Cape Verde, and Olive Birungi Lumonya, Deputy Director General of the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority.

The award serves as a global recognition for women who have strategically navigated complex challenges, leveraging opportunities to foster a better world.