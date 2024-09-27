Kenya: Greenpeace Africa Commends the Government Decision to Join the High Ambition Coalition to End Plastic Pollution

27 September 2024
Greenpeace International (Amsterdam)
press release By Luchelle Feukeng

Kenya has officially joined the High Ambition Coalition aimed at eliminating plastics pollution, which now comprises 67 nations dedicated to establishing a robust international legally binding instrument based on a comprehensive and circular approach that mandates urgent actions and effective measures throughout the entire lifecycle of plastics.

The decision represents a significant development at a crucial juncture in the negotiations for a plastics treaty. There is an urgent need for a strong and unified commitment to conclude discussions for a comprehensive and effective treaty during the fifth session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC-5) scheduled to take place in Busan in November 2024.

In light of what is at stake , Gerance Mutwol, Plastic campaigner at Greenpeace Africa, stated:

"As Kenya demonstrates commitment and political goodwill towards a robust treaty, we urge the Kenyan government to endorse and sign the Bridge to Busan Declaration. Kenya should champion a treaty that prioritizes reducing plastic production by at least 75% by 2040, based on the 2019 baseline, in order to maintain global temperatures below 1.5° C and safeguard our health, rights, communities, and the planet."

" Kenya must endeavor to eradicate plastic pollution throughout its entire lifecycle to protect both the environment and human health, while also eliminating single-use plastics, beginning with problematic items such as sachets. Furthermore, there is a pressing need to transition towards a just and inclusive low-carbon, zero-waste, toxic-free, reuse-oriented economy," Gerance added.

Kenya, alongside nations like Rwanda, has been in the forefront towards a continent free from single-use plastics. Governments across Africa and globally must recognize that the Global Plastics Treaty presents a unique opportunity to address this mounting global crisis.

For interview inquiries, kindly contact

Luchelle Feukeng, Communication and Storytelling Manager, Greenpeace Africa

[email protected]

+237 656 46 35 45

Gerance Mutwol, Plastic Campaigner

[email protected]

+254 708 028 390

