AAI Celebrates 40th Annual Awards Gala Honoring African Leadership and Philanthropy

The Africa-America Institute (AAI) marked a significant milestone on Tuesday, September 24th, with its 40th Annual Awards Gala. The prestigious event, held in New York City, brought together an impressive array of distinguished leaders from Africa, across the diaspora, and the United States to celebrate achievements in African leadership and philanthropy.

Under the theme "Bridging Cultures & Igniting Futures: An Evening Honoring African and Diasporan Visionaries in Arts and Culture," the evening was a testament to AAI's commitment to bridging Africa and its Diaspora to catalyze a more sustainable and equitable world.

The event opened with remarks from Kofi Appenteng, President of AAI, setting the tone for an evening of celebration and recognition. New York City Mayor Eric Adams addressed the attendees, emphasizing the importance of African leadership and its impact on global affairs.

H.E. Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, conveyed welcome remarks on behalf of Vice President Kamala Harris, underscoring the significance of U.S.-Africa relations.

Introduced by H.E. Hilda Suka-Mafudze, African Union Ambassador to the United Nations, the gala was graced by the presence of several African Heads of State, including H.E. Nana Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana; H.E. Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., President of the Republic of Liberia; H.E. Mokgweetsi Masisi, President of the Republic of Botswana; and H.E. Dr. Nangolo Mbumba, President of the Republic of Namibia.

A poignant moment of the evening was a special tribute to the late H.E. Hage Geingob, former President of the Republic of Namibia and AAI Alumnus. Heartfelt remarks were offered by H.E. Mokgweetsi Masisi, President of Botswana; H.E. Nangolo Mbumba, President of the Republic of Namibia; and H.E. Monica Geingos, former First Lady of the Republic of Namibia, honoring Geingob's legacy and contributions to African leadership.

The gala featured two major award presentations. The Philanthropic Impact Award was accepted by Reeta Roy, President and CEO of the Mastercard Foundation, recognizing the organization's significant contributions to African development. Fred Swaniker introduced the award, highlighting the foundation's transformative work.

The Presidential Leadership Award was presented to H.E. Nana Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana, in recognition of his outstanding leadership and commitment to advancing Ghana's interests on the global stage and commitment to bridging Africa and the Diaspora.

Christal Jackson, AAI Board Chair, provided remarks emphasizing the organization's mission and impact. The event was emceed by Chiney Ogwumike, ESPN host, NBA analyst, and 2-Time WNBA All-Star, adding a dynamic presence to the proceedings. Guests were treated to a musical performance of VALENTINE, by Sonic Sommelier.

"This 40th Annual Awards Gala represents a milestone in AAI's commitment to fostering stronger ties between Africa and America," said Kofi Appenteng. " Let us celebrate our shared joys, honor cherished memories, and remain steadfast in our commitment to bridging the wholeness, complexity, the contributions, the beauty, and the future of Africa and its diaspora. "

As the gala concluded, attendees left with a renewed sense of purpose and inspiration, ready to continue the important work of building bridges and igniting futures across continents.

