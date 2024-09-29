Sudan: Special Envoy for Sudan Perriello Travels to Kenya and Ethiopia

U.S. Special Envoy for Sudan Tom Perriello will travel to Nairobi and Addis Ababa, starting on September 29, to continue diplomatic efforts to end the conflict in Sudan and engage with Sudanese refugees and civilian leaders on restoring the path to an inclusive democratic future.

Building on diplomatic momentum forged during the UN General Assembly’s High-Level Week, the Special Envoy will meet with key officials, including from the AU and IGAD. He will also meet with Sudanese civil society and international NGO leaders focused on humanitarian support and protection of civilians.

The Special Envoy will continue efforts to advance an inclusive process for Sudan’s transition to civilian governance. These consultations will also inform our ongoing diplomatic efforts to press the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) to agree to humanitarian pauses leading to a comprehensive cessation of hostilities, and to expand humanitarian access.

The United States stands with the Sudanese people and their aspirations for peace, freedom, and justice. We call for the SAF and RSF to end the violence, to remove all barriers to addressing humanitarian needs, famine conditions, and gender-based violence, and to respect the laws of war with regards to civilian protection.