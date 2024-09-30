Tanzania: MP Promotes Technical Skills to Tackle Unemployment

Graduates of various technical courses have a chance to secure funds allocated by their respective local government authorities, as these skills make it easier for them to become self-employed.

This was emphasized by Segerea Member of Parliament, Ms Bonah Kamoli, who was the guest of honor during a graduation ceremony held at Lisa College in Dar es Salaam over the weekend.

The MP congratulated approximately 70 students who completed three-month courses at the college in fields such as hairdressing, tailoring, makeup, and decoration. She stressed that technical skills are key to addressing the unemployment challenge, which the government is actively working to solve.

"Many are graduating, but employment remains a challenge. For those who have graduated here [Lisa College], they can either be employed or employ themselves. How? They can visit the Ilala Municipal Council to apply for loans to start their own businesses. The council provides loans to empower women, youth, and people with disabilities (PWDs)," the politician explained.

ALSO READ: Expert roots for more research in tackling unemployment

She also noted that the courses currently offered by the college are more practical, equipping graduates with the skills to enter the job market directly.

"I have been advocating in Parliament that most courses taught at universities and colleges are too theoretical. As a result, when students graduate, they find it difficult to secure employment in the government or private sector because there are not enough jobs. That's why I support the idea that people should be equipped with technical skills," she added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On her part, Lisa Deus, the director and founder of Lisa College, said the courses offered by the institution aim to address youth unemployment. She mentioned that some graduates are provided with tools to help them start their own businesses.

Additionally, she advised people seeking makeup services to consult professionals to ensure their skin health is protected.

Jacqueline Lukumay, a makeup trainer at the college, said the industry is evolving due to new technologies, and students are being trained to acquire the skills needed to succeed in the job market.

According to her, enrollment at the college continues to increase yearly, thanks to growing community awareness and the need for skills that will enable students to perform their duties effectively.

Samweli Mwinuka, a hairdressing course graduate, urged other men to challenge traditional norms and pursue courses of their choice that will allow them to become self-employed.

"Things are changing, so I came here to learn how to do hairdressing in a more professional way," Mwinuka said.