Uganda: Nearly Half of 1.3 Billion Hypertension Cases Go Undiagnosed Globally, WHO Reports

Hypertension affects 1.3 billion adults aged 30 to 79 worldwide, with nearly half unaware of their condition, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

In Uganda, where 10% of deaths are linked to cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), health experts stress the importance of regular checkups and lifestyle changes.

They warn that early detection of high blood pressure can significantly reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

With CVDs responsible for 17.9 million deaths annually worldwide, Uganda is experiencing a rise in hypertension, primarily due to poor diets, smoking, and physical inactivity.

The Uganda Heart Institute has acknowledged ongoing challenges in addressing these issues and is working to improve access to information and services.

On this World Heart Day, they urge Ugandans to prioritize heart health as a global imperative for a healthier future.

To promote heart health, free heart screenings have been offered during the World Heart Day celebrations in Mubende District.

Dr. Lameck Ssemogerere, head of The cardiac intensive care unit (CICU) emphasized the need for increased public awareness.

"Share what you know about the heart with those who may not realize that they have one. Communicate how to make use of the heart and protect it," he urged.

As World Heart Day is observed, health officials continue to advocate for lifestyle changes, including reducing salt intake and avoiding tobacco, as essential strategies for improving heart health.