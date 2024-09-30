Ethiopia Defends Somaliland Deal At UN, Calls for Regional Cooperation

29 September 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia — Ethiopia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Taye Atske-Selassie, today defended his country's controversial Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Somaliland at the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The agreement, which aims to secure sea access for landlocked Ethiopia, has stirred tensions with Somalia, which claims the deal infringes on its sovereignty.

Speaking at the assembly, Minister Atske-Selassie emphasized that the MoU is "based on the existing political dispensation in Somalia," suggesting that the agreement reflects Somalia's complex political landscape. He further argued that the objective of the deal is "shared growth and prosperity in the region," pointing out that similar arrangements exist with other states.

The Ethiopian minister criticized Somalia's response, stating, "There is no reason for the Federal Government of Somalia to incite hostility that obviously intends to cover internal political tensions." This remark was in reference to Somalia's aggressive diplomatic and military outreach, claiming violations of its sovereignty.

Atske-Selassie also highlighted Ethiopia's contributions, alongside other regional nations, in combating terrorism within Somalia, underscoring, "Ethiopia does not harbor any ill-intentions against Somalia." However, activists from Somalia have dismissed these contributions, stating unequivocally that "service was not in exchange for land."

The Ethiopian defense comes amidst heightened regional tensions, with Somalia seeking to rally international support against what it perceives as an annexation of its territory. The U.N. General Assembly speech marks Ethiopia's most public defense of the agreement, signaling a robust stance on what it sees as a critical step for its economic and strategic interests.

The international community watches closely as this dispute could have broader implications for stability in the Horn of Africa, potentially affecting trade routes, security, and the balance of power in the region.

