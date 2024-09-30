CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) Senator Cecil Zvidzai has pleaded with Zimbabwean to be truthful when addressing national issues that affect citizens' well-being.

During a debate this Thursday on the new role of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) chairmanship assumed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa recently, Zvidzai expressed reservations over how some government officials and ruling party apparatchiks mislead the nation on critical issues, among them government expenditure.

He invoked an old European story about a king whose wife, inexperienced in certain matters, failed to tell him an uncomfortable truth that his breath was bad.

This analogy served to highlight the importance of telling difficult truths to those in power, even when it is uncomfortable so that issues affecting the nation could be resolved.

Zvidzai's speech, a bold plea for transparency, particularly regarding the costs of major infrastructure projects, alleging corruption and overspending at the expense of the taxpayer's money.

The Senator, however, reaffirmed his respect for President Mnangagwa, acknowledging his historical fight for justice and human rights.

"I am very pleased that one of our own is now the leader of SADC and one of our own is His Excellency the President, E.D Mnangagwa who also happens to be my homeboy. So, I am very pleased. However, I am very patriotic about it, so I tell the truth," Zvidzai said.

He made it clear that "true patriotism lies in speaking the truth, even when it challenges those in power."

"It is a happier situation if we tell things not in a monologue, not mono-chromatically just to say everything is well. It is more appropriate for us to say things as they are," Zvidzai told deputy Senate President Rtd. Brig. Michael Nyambuya.

The opposition politician also reflected on the ongoing struggles of Zimbabwean citizens, pointing out how historical injustices linked to major international events had left a legacy of suffering.

He recalled how people were displaced in 1991 during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) to project a pristine image to foreign dignitaries.

He said history had repeated itself that some vulnerable people were moved to the outskirts of Harare like Norton, Caledonia and others creating the current squatter camps then, that have led to current problems of unplanned and disorderly settlements without proper services such as water provision.

"The same sacrifice of ordinary people's rights, had happened before the SADC meeting."

He warned that this should not be repeated in today's Zimbabwe.

The opposition MP highlighted the plight of 78 Zimbabweans imprisoned, implying that their detention was politically motivated to appease foreign entities.

"Seventy-eight (78) people are languishing in prison for no reason except to want to look good to foreigners. It is a shame that we can sacrifice important rights enshrined in the Constitution.

"Rights to gather and the right to speak out against what we feel is not right. These are rights that are guaranteed in our Constitution. These are rights that we have fought for in our Constitution and they must be respected."

Despite being warned of bringing matters that were still in the courts, sub-judice, Senator Zvidzai pressed on, reiterating his call for accountability, particularly around the expenditure and processes tied to the SADC summit.

Zvidzai also commented on the current ZiG depreciation.

"Let us look at the economy. Is it a coincidence that the ZiG has collapsed so much with the arrival of this chairpersonship? Is it a coincidence, is there a relationship, or is there a connection between the collapse of the ZiG and the activities preceding SADC?

"I pose that it is important as we do these iconic events, we must look at the holistic issues around the socio-economic factors that affect the people of this country," Zvidzai said.

Meanwhile, the RBZ this Thursday devalued the local currency ZIG which is said to be backed by gold and other minerals from ZWG24 to 1USD.

In the past few weeks, the ZiG tumbled against the green back causing uncertainty amongst businesses with retailers threatening to close shops.