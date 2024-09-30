Africa: WFP Welcomes G7 Commitment to Food Security and Nutrition, Especially in Africa

Rome — The United Nations World Food Programme today welcomed a renewed commitment by G7 Agriculture Ministers to work towards greater food security and better nutrition globally, noting that 309 million people face acute hunger caused by conflict, economic upheaval and the climate crisis. During a two-day meeting in the southern Italian city of Siracusa, which ended today, ministers agreed to work to make agriculture and food systems more productive, resilient and sustainable. They also made a specific commitment to help develop agriculture and food systems in Africa, through equitable partnerships.

"Strategic investments by G7 nations are critical to drive the transformation in global agriculture needed to tackle widespread hunger and create food security for all. With our expertise and decades of experience, WFP is ready to play our full part in this process," said WFP Executive Director Cindy McCain during the ministers' meeting. "The G7's welcome commitments must now translate into tangible support, which helps smallholder farmers adapt to climate change and builds strong foundations for more resilient global food systems."

Italy, which holds the G7 presidency for the year, has historically been one of the leaders in placing food security at the core of the global agenda and hosted the first G7 Agriculture Ministers' Meeting in 2009.

The Italian G7 presidency held a 'Forum for Africa' in Siracusa aimed to strengthen cooperation in the agriculture sector between G7 members and African countries. It was attended by ministers from nine African countries, the African Union as well as international organizations including WFP.