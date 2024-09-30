Uganda: We Want to Vindicate Our Deceased Deputy President Jolly Mugisha's Efforts Towards Struggle - Bobi Wine

The president of the National Unity Platform (NUP), Robert Kyagulanyi has said his party will try to vindicate the contributions of its fallen deputy President in charge of Western Uganda, Jolly Mugisha.

"Rest in peace, our dear Deputy President. We will do our best to vindicate the time and energy you dedicated to Uganda while you were still alive. May God grant that the people of Uganda eventually achieve the kind of country for which you made innumerable sacrifices," Kyagulanyi said on X (formerly Twitter).

Kyagulanyi's made the comments as he paid tribute to Mugisha, who breathed her last this week.

Mugisha, 58, passed away Monday afternoon at Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital, where she had been in a coma for several weeks.

Kyagulanyi, described the late as a mother to the party, noting that her dedication to the struggle for freedom in Uganda was unquestionable.

"She stood firm against all attempts by the regime to corrupt her, most notably during the time I was under house arrest when the dictator attempted to meet her thinking it would make her capitulate and abandon us," Kyagulanyi said.

He added that Mugisha's legacy would continue to inspire the party in striving for a "better" Uganda.

"Her memory will live on in our hearts, and in the continued fight for freedom and justice. Once again, we deeply appreciate her family, mostly her children who accepted to share Mama Jolly with us while she lived, allowed us to be by her side when she was sick, and permitted that we take center stage in sending her off," the NUP president remarked.

Mugisha, was laid to rest on Friday at her ancestral home in Mitooma district. Kyagulanyi, his wife Barbie, and other NUP members attended the funeral.

The president of Alliance for National Transformation (ANT), Maj Gen Mugisha Muntu also attended the funeral.