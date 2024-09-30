South Africa: 21-Year-Old Arrested for Drug Smuggling - South African News Briefs - September 30, 2024

21-Year-Old Arrested for Drug Smuggling

A 21-year-old South African woman was arrested for drug trafficking at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg shortly after arriving from Brazil, reports IOL. SAPS national spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, said that the suspect was flagged and apprehended upon her arrival on a flight from São Paulo, Brazil. She was taken to a local hospital, where an X-ray revealed foreign objects in her stomach. She has already expelled several drug pellets and remains in police custody, where authorities are monitoring the release of more.

Gauteng Doctors Under Fire for Healthcare Fraud

The Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) in Gauteng has condemned medical doctors for defrauding the public healthcare system by claiming and receiving payment for hours they do not work, according to IOL. Gauteng Denosa provincial chairperson, Simphiwe Gada, said that some doctors are absent from hospitals during their scheduled commuted overtime shifts but still receive compensation. Gada added that these doctors often provide poor patient care and need to be re-trained in the government's Batho Pele principles.

Heavy Rains Expected in Free State

The South African Weather Service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms, predicting strong damaging winds, excessive lightning, and heavy downpours over the Mafube, Phumelela, and Maluti-a-Phofung municipalities in the Free State, reports SABC News. The warning highlights potential localized flooding in vulnerable areas, including roads, low-lying regions, and bridges. Residents are urged to avoid sheltering under trees or tall objects during the storms and to park vehicles in sheltered areas. The Free State government reports that provincial departments and municipalities are working together to ensure a swift, coordinated response to the predicted adverse weather. Cold temperatures are also expected to accompany the rainfall in parts of the province.

