Rwanda: Six Govt Initiatives Behind Decline in School Dropouts

The 2022/23 Education Statistical Yearbook shows a reduction in the dropout rate for both primary and secondary education.

In primary schools, the dropout rate dropped from 7.1 per cent in 2020/21 to 5.5 per cent in 2021/22, while in secondary schools, it decreased from 9.2 per cent to 7.5 per cent during the same period.

Rosa Baguma, Director General of Education Policy and Analysis at the Ministry of Education (MINEDUC) said that a lower dropout rate signifies a stronger education system and a more capable workforce.

"The lower the dropout rate, the more educated citizens the country produces, which directly contributes to national development," she told The New Times.

Baguma added that there is no single reason for the decline in school dropouts.

"It is the result of various efforts and interventions by the Government of Rwanda, through the Ministry of Education, to ensure a supportive school environment that meets the needs of learners and encourages them to stay in school," she said.

Here are six things the government has implemented to reduce school dropouts:

1. School feeding program

Baguma said that the school feeding program has not only helped keep students in school but has also improved their academic performance. It has allowed parents to focus more on their daily economic activities while supporting local smallholder farmers and cooperatives.

She noted, "As the government covers the costs of education such as teachers, infrastructure, teaching and learning materials, capitation grants, and the majority of school feeding, parents are only required to contribute 10 per cent towards their children's school meals.

Contributions are standardised across both public and government-aided schools to prevent some schools from overcharging parents."

According to the Ministry of Education (MINEDUC), the proportion of students benefiting from school feeding programs increased from 23 per cent in 2020 to 92.8 per cent in 2023.

During the same period, the percentage of schools providing meals to students also rose significantly, from 60.1 per cent to 87.4 per cent.

2. School construction

To address overcrowding and reduce the distance students travel to school, more than 22,500 classrooms were built in 2020/2021.

"This effort aimed to lower the student-to-classroom ratio and make education more accessible. Additionally, over 500 new schools were established to further reduce travel distances for learners," Baguma said.

Of the 22,505 classrooms, 17,414 were designated for primary schools, 3,591 for secondary schools, and 1,500 for nursery schools.

Among the districts benefiting from this initiative were Nyagatare, which received 1,240 new classrooms, Rubavu (1,201 classrooms), Gatsibo (1,193 classrooms), and Gasabo (1,074 classrooms), among others.

3. Remedial program

Launched in July by the Rwanda Education Board (REB), the remedial program targets students in Primary One, Two, and Three who were not promoted. It focuses on three subjects: Kinyarwanda, Math, and English.

Baguma explained that the program was designed to help improve the performance of slow learners. "This extra support enhances their confidence and ability to progress," she said.

Joseph Mushyikirano, Head Teacher at GS Mayange B, said "This program is not only helping students catch up academically but also motivating them to stay in school.

We are especially thankful, as many of these students come from vulnerable families and might otherwise be at risk of dropping out."

4. Improving teacher capacity and welfare

Initiatives such as enhancing pre-service training at Teacher Training Colleges (TTCs) and the University of Rwanda College of Education (URCE), providing continuous professional development (CPD) for teachers, supporting Umwalimu SACCO, and increasing teacher salaries have all played an important role in strengthening teachers' skills.

"These efforts have improved teachers' pedagogical capacity and boosted their motivation, ultimately creating a more conducive learning environment for students," Baguma said.

Awareness campaigns

Various awareness campaigns have been launched to educate school dropouts, parents, and the wider community about the importance of education.

These efforts aim to highlight the long-term benefits of staying in school.

According to REB, the Heads of Schools Organisation (HOSO) is collaborating with an array of stakeholders to roll out a national campaign named Zero Dropout-Guma Mwi'shuli Campaign fitted with innovative interventions to reverse the current dropout rate preferably to zero.

Strengthening monitoring

Monitoring structures have been strengthened to ensure closer oversight of education programs. Established in 2020, the National Examination and School Inspection Authority (NESA) is responsible for maintaining quality in basic education and regulating student assessments and national exams.

NESA also conducts school inspections to monitor compliance with educational standards and is currently developing a new inspection framework aimed at providing constructive support to schools to enhance teaching and learning.

To further reduce school dropouts, Baguma emphasised the important role of parents.

"It begins with parents how they raise their children and support them throughout their educational journey significantly impacts their academic success," she said."