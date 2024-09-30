Tanzania: Plan International Encourage Girls to Speak Out

DAR ES SALAAM: PLAN International Tanzania has encouraged girls nationwide to step forward and articulate the challenges they face in pursuing their goals, including leadership roles.

The organisation's Director, Ms Jane Sembuche, made the call during a press briefing in Dar es Salaam about the upcoming International Day of the Girl Child celebrations.

Ms Sembuche announced the launch of two campaigns, "Girls Take Over" and "Hear Our Voices," aimed at empowering girls to express their concerns to relevant authorities.

The celebrations are expected to attract hundreds of girls from over 60 countries where the organisation operates, advocating for these campaigns.

The International Day of the Girl Child, observed annually on October 11, seeks to raise awareness about the importance of safeguarding girls' rights and promoting their empowerment globally.

Ms Sembuche urged the government to address challenges hindering girls from achieving their aspirations, including the revision of the Marriage Act of 1971 to eliminate the influence of early marriages.

She also called for enhanced protection for girls, particularly against sexual violence, and increased investment in their well-being.

Alumna of the "Girls Take Over" campaign, Ms Jacqueline Mtamya, highlighted the programme's impact on her leadership skills and ambassadorial positions.

Meanwhile, Ms Zafaran Ramadhan, a graduate from the University of Dar es Salaam, stressed the importance of encouraging girls to pursue science subjects to navigate the evolving landscape of science and technology.

She noted that more girls in these fields would enhance efforts to combat gender-based violence.

Ms Mariam Surve, a student at the Lugalo Military Medical School of Science and Medicine and a mental health advocate, emphasised the opportunities offered by Plan International's campaigns, particularly "Girls Take Over," as a significant platform for building confidence and showcasing leadership abilities.

"I believe that through the 'Girls Take Over' campaign, I will become open-minded and gain exposure to fulfill my dreams.

Through our 'Hear Our Voices' campaign, I urge governmental and non-governmental organisations to support us. We, as girls, possess the power, strength, determination, and dreams. What we lack is hope and the support to create a conducive environment to achieve our dreams," stated Ms Surve.