Angola: Families Benefit From More Than a Thousand Head of Goats in Cunene

Ondjiva — Two hundred and three households in the municipality of Curoca, Cunene province, benefited from 1, 687 head of goat cattle from 2023 to the 28th of this month, as part of the productive inclusion of the Kwenda program.

Speaking to ANGOP on Saturday, he added that, with this initiative, families will be able to create a revolving inclusion fund, to reduce the impact of hunger and poverty that has affected citizens.

Eduardo Silunda appealed to the beneficiaries to take care of the animals, so that, when they procreate, they can deliver them to other families, except for the cubs that will serve to continue the Animal Promotion Program.

The head of the FAS department in Cunene also said that the forecast of this program is to cover one thousand and 287 families in the municipality of Curoca.

The Kwenda program covers four components, Social Monetary Transfers, Productive Inclusion, Municipalization of Social Action and the Strengthening of the Single Social Registry.

Data from the Multidimensional Poverty of the Municipalities of Angola report, released in 2019, points to Curoca as the poorest municipality in the country, indicating an incidence of 98 percent in all dimensions.

Curoca has 56 thousand inhabitants, divided into 25 villages and two communes, namely Oncócua and Chitado. PEM/LHE/QCB/DOJ