Today, more than 20 community organisations from Uitenhage/Kariega, Jeffrey's Bay, Humansdorp, and Gqeberha joined forces in a mass march to demand immediate action on the escalating climate crisis. An initiative spearheaded by the Eastern Cape Combined Environmental Forum (ECCEF), with the support of Earthlife Africa Johannesburg, the protest spotlighted the devastating impacts of recent floods and ongoing environmental pollution, which continue to cripple local communities. Approximately 200 participants marched through the streets of Uitenhage/Kariega, calling for accountability and decisive action from both local government and industry.

"This is not just about the floods; it's about our future," the organisers declared. "We need both government and industry to take responsibility for the growing climate threats before it's too late."

The floods, which have destroyed infrastructure across the region, have left countless residents without access to clean water, safe roads, and basic services. Communities are calling for a coordinated, robust response to natural disasters – particularly in regions like Uitenhage and surrounding areas, where climate-related catastrophes have become increasingly frequent.

According to local activist Xolelwa Magalakanqa from #FriendlyEnvironment in kwaNobuhle Ward 46, "We marched to the municipal offices to remind the local government of the promises they've broken. kwaNobuhle has been without water for months. Our roads are dangerous, and pollution in the air is making everything worse. On top of that, companies are illegally dumping waste near where people live. Enough is enough! Municipalities must act now."

The march also called for stronger enforcement of environmental regulations, with many pointing out that industries in the region continue to pollute the air, putting public health and safety at risk. Melikhaya Blani, Chairperson of Hlumani Nande Environmental Ambassadors, emphasized the need for accountability, "We've joined this march to stand with Uitenhage, which has suffered firsthand from climate change disasters. It's time authorities enforce the environmental bylaws that already exist."

In addition to advocating for stricter policies on pollution, community leaders urged local and national governments to take a more proactive approach to disaster management and climate resilience. The demand for better communication, education, and inclusion in disaster planning echoed throughout the protest.

Thandokazi Hewu from the Zwide-based Lean On Me organisation stressed the need for improved disaster response and education, stating, "We're here to raise awareness because climate change is directly affecting our quality of life. Government needs to involve communities in disaster planning and share information on how we can be part of the solution. These floods have completely disrupted our lives, and we need answers on service delivery and recovery efforts."

Earthlife Africa Johannesburg expressed its commitment to standing with these communities. The environmental justice organisation's Thabo Sibeko says, "We are here to support the ECCEF and their partners in amplifying these urgent climate issues. The recent floods are just one example of how hard climate change is hitting our communities. Additionally, the residents of kwaNobuhle have been suffering from severe air pollution, which not only affects their health and wellbeing but also worsens global warming and increases the likelihood of future disasters."