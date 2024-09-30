Mozambique: CC Agrees Old Ballot Boxes Should Be Used

A Renamo appeal against not ordering new ballot boxes - as apparently required by law - has been rejected by the Constitutional Council (CC). The old ballot boxes will be used. The new design is to prevent ballot box stuffing by inserting several ballot papers at the same time. The new ballot box would be transparent and with a narrow slot allowing only one sheet of paper. The new style ballot box was called for in a revised electoral law approved by parliament in April but vetoed by President Nyusi at the last moment, 30 May. The new transparent ballot boxes were included in the changed law finally approved 23 August, 47 days before the election. But the CC notes that the new and old laws specify a 135 day tender and ordering time, so this new law cannot require any new equipment for this year's election. So having ballot boxes that satisfy the prior law is correct, the CC ruled on 26 September. https://cconstitucional.org.mz/jurisprudencia/acoordao-n-o-11-cc-2024-de-26-de-setembro/