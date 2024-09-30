Mozambique: Insurgent Action Creates Election Fears in Cabo Delgado

Insurgents remain active in parts of coastal Cabo Delgado, despite military action by Rwandan forces. Government has been mobilising citizens to return in order to vote but continuing insurgent action creates fear in people who have returned, and is delaying the return of others

A group of 10 insurgents on Thursday (26 September) stormed the village of Naliandele, about 7 kilometres from the Palma district headquarters, and murdered a man on his way to the field with his wife in search of food. The dead man's wife was released and sent back to tell the story, which agitated and panicked the population of the village and part of the district centre of Palma. Some citizens tried to leave their homes, but were later sent back by Rwandan troops.

And in Quissanga district, insurgent movements continue, frightening people who fled to safe areas. On 25 September an insurgent group invaded the village of Torroro, in Quissanga, and until Friday shots could be heard in the woods, which caused a certain insecurity among the few residents who remain. Even with a Rwandan troop position in place, the insurgents continue to circulate asking residents for food.

---------------

Insurgent action creates election fears in Cabo Delgado

Insurgents remain active in parts of coastal Cabo Delgado, despite military action by Rwandan forces. Government has been mobilising citizens to return in order to vote but continuing insurgent action creates fear in people who have returned, and is delaying the return of others.

A group of 10 insurgents on Thursday (26 September) stormed the village of Naliandele, about 7 kilometres from the Palma district headquarters, and murdered a man on his way to the field with his wife in search of food. The dead man's wife was released and sent back to tell the story, which agitated and panicked the population of the village and part of the district centre of Palma. Some citizens tried to leave their homes, but were later sent back by Rwandan troops.

And in Quissanga district, insurgent movements continue, frightening people who fled to safe areas. On 25 September an insurgent group invaded the village of Torroro, in Quissanga, and until Friday shots could be heard in the woods, which caused a certain insecurity among the few residents who remain. Even with a Rwandan troop position in place, the insurgents continue to circulate asking residents for food.