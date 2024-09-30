Mozambique: Insurgent Action Creates Election Fears in Cabo Delgado

29 September 2024
Mozambique News Reports And Clippings (Milton Keynes, UK)

Insurgents remain active in parts of coastal Cabo Delgado, despite military action by Rwandan forces. Government has been mobilising citizens to return in order to vote but continuing insurgent action creates fear in people who have returned, and is delaying the return of others

A group of 10 insurgents on Thursday (26 September) stormed the village of Naliandele, about 7 kilometres from the Palma district headquarters, and murdered a man on his way to the field with his wife in search of food. The dead man's wife was released and sent back to tell the story, which  agitated and panicked the population of the village and part of the district centre of Palma. Some citizens tried to leave their homes, but were later sent back by Rwandan troops.

And in Quissanga district, insurgent movements continue, frightening people who fled to safe areas. On 25 September an insurgent group invaded the village of Torroro, in Quissanga, and until Friday shots could be heard in the woods, which caused a certain insecurity among the few residents who remain. Even with a Rwandan troop position in place, the insurgents continue to circulate asking residents for food.

---------------

Insurgent action creates election fears in Cabo Delgado

Insurgents remain active in parts of coastal Cabo Delgado, despite military action by Rwandan forces. Government has been mobilising citizens to return in order to vote but continuing insurgent action creates fear in people who have returned, and is delaying the return of others.

A group of 10 insurgents on Thursday (26 September) stormed the village of Naliandele, about 7 kilometres from the Palma district headquarters, and murdered a man on his way to the field with his wife in search of food. The dead man's wife was released and sent back to tell the story, which  agitated and panicked the population of the village and part of the district centre of Palma. Some citizens tried to leave their homes, but were later sent back by Rwandan troops.

And in Quissanga district, insurgent movements continue, frightening people who fled to safe areas. On 25 September an insurgent group invaded the village of Torroro, in Quissanga, and until Friday shots could be heard in the woods, which caused a certain insecurity among the few residents who remain. Even with a Rwandan troop position in place, the insurgents continue to circulate asking residents for food.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Mozambique News Reports And Clippings. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.