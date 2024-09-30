Mozambique: After Quelimane Training Was Cancelled, STAE Simply Moved Frelimo Nominees To Other Districts

26 September 2024
Mozambique News Reports And Clippings (Milton Keynes, UK)

Artur Manuel Marroda and Camilo António, who unusually are members of the defence and security forces, assigned to the State Security Services and the Rapid Intervention Unit (riot police), were numbers 36 and 107 on the cancelled Quelimane list and are numbers 10 and 15 on the new Nicoladala list. Some security personal were put on the list without participating in any public competition. The lists are on the pdf version of this newsletter: https://bit.ly/Moz-El-298

Lopes António Costa was 115 on the list cancelled by STAE Central is now 25 on the Guruè list .

CIP Eleições  now has a copy of the list sent on 1 July by the Frelimo head of Internal Activities to Zambézia Provincial STAE, with the names of its members for provincial MMV trainers. Also on https://bit.ly/Moz-El-298

