Mozambique: How Frelimo Took Control

Each polling station has seven staff. The four most important - president (returning officer), vice president, secretary, and first scrutineer - must by law be non-partisan and chosen by public competition. One each of the remaining three, who cannot hold these top posts, is chosen by the parties in parliament - Frelimo, Renamo, and MDM.

But it became clear, even last year, that in many places, no one was selected without connections with Frelimo. Some were selected to be trainers and MMVs without even being interviewed. That means that in nearly all districts, the polling station is politicised, and of the seven MMVs, five are from Frelimo and only two are from the opposition.

These are paid posts and excluded candidates complained. This bulletin, CIP Eleições, investigated (see CIP Eleições 287, 294 and 295) and found that the open competition had been captured and replaced by Frelimo sending lists to district STAEs of teachers, school directors, nurses, and police whose jobs depend on being members of Frelimo. In nearly all districts, of the seven MMVs in a polling station, five will be from Frelimo and only two from the opposition.

The same has happened with trainers, who are also supposed to be non-partisan and selected by open competition, but are now named by Frelimo on lists sent to STAE. The Quelimane training session cancellation was the first and only recognition of this.

Last year, CIP Eleições reported that there was in circulation a printed booklet listing all Matola city MMVs and their Frelimo position. In a brazen show of power, Frelimo did not even try to keep it secret. (see Bulletin 145)