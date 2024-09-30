Mozambique: Comment - In Early Elections Teachers Were Good MMVs, But Not Now

In the early multiparty elections 1994 and 1999 the choice of teachers to be senior polling station officials was a good idea. They were educated and had experience running classes, at a time when there were relatively few literate people for those jobs, and most did a good and neutral job. And it was accepted that teachers would have to miss two weeks of classes for training.

In the 1999 election staff were too neutral and Renamo's Afonso Dhlaka probably won - and central STAE computer staff were sent to the provinces to change the results. Then President Armando Guebuza (2004-2013) politicised the civil service. Promotion and later most jobs required being in Frelimo. Education has been the worst, completely captured by party activists, who are forced to abandon schools not just for training, but in this election, compulsory participation in the Frelimo campaign. This is leading to closed and partially closed schools for most of September.

Partly because party loyalty overrides good teaching, education quality has fallen. Health is the one sector which has maintained a skilled and committed leadership and cadre, which has prevented the party takeover.