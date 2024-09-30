Somalia: Sodma Tackles Drought Risk With Strategic Meeting

30 September 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Amid forecasts of a strong La Niña, Somalia's Commissioner Mahamuud Moallim spearheaded a crucial assembly on Sunday aimed at combating the anticipated drought.

The gathering, which included key environmental, governmental, and humanitarian figures, sought to craft an effective strategy against the expected dry spell associated with La Niña's cooler Pacific waters.

Commissioner Moallim underscored the urgency, stating, "We must act swiftly to shield our communities from the drought's effects." The focus was on bolstering water management, promoting drought-resistant agriculture, educating locals on conservation, and rallying international support.

This proactive stance marks a shift from past reactive measures to preemptive action, potentially softening the impact of drought on Somalia's already challenged regions.

As climate unpredictability grows, such strategies are increasingly vital for the Horn of Africa's resilience.

