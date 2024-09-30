South Africa: Hundreds Join Cape Flats 'Recovery Walk'

The annual event celebrating recovery from substance use started in 2015

Hundreds of people participated in the 10th annual Recovery Walk on Saturday to counter stigmas about recovery from substance use and mental illness. In the wind and rain, they walked five kilometres from Lentegeur Psychiatric Hospital through Mitchell's Plain, carrying signs. Some read: "I am a recovery superhero" and "I love the person I've become".

There was some unexpected drama when the walk was interrupted about an hour in. A passerby was hit by a vehicle on Highlands Drive. She suffered a broken leg, one event organiser said. Emergency personnel came and the walk resumed.

Warren Cornelius, from the Division of Addiction Psychiatry at the University of Cape Town, said as many as 1.5 million people - about 20% of the Western Cape's population - have a substance use disorder, yet less than 4,000 access treatment each year.

Cornelius, who began his recovery in 2011, said "open recovery" inspires others to start on their own healing journey. "It's not just about recovery," he said. "It's about instilling hope in people."

Participants included those recovering from addiction, those with family members affected by addiction, and patients from Lentegeur Hospital.

Cornelius said the Recovery Walk has "really evolved" since the first one in 2015 in the city centre.

Juliet Yates, who is on the organising committee, participated for the fourth time. She said being open about recovery has been the "best thing" for her progress.

Marcellus Pather, who is in his first year of recovery after 40 years of substance use, said he has lost two brothers to mental illness and substance use.

"I'm grateful for my recovery," said Pather. "Grateful, definitely, and the fact that I'm in my kids' lives now."