Mauritius: Forty-Seven Prospective Barristers Take Their Oath

27 September 2024
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

Forty-seven new prospective Barristers, have today been admitted as members of the Bar Council, as they took their oath in a swearing ceremony, held this afternoon, at the New Supreme Court of Mauritius, in Port-Louis. The Swearing-in ceremony was held in presence of the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Mauritius, Mrs Rehana Bibi Mungly-Gulbul.

In her address, the Chief Justice congratulated the Barristers for their achievement which she emphasised is the reward for years of hard work. She underlined that this eventful day marks their beginning in a highly respected institution and noble profession.

Mrs Mungly-Gulbul moreover underpinned their responsibility to promote their clients' best interests and to exercise their profession fearlessly and vigorously. During the discharge of your function as a Barrister, she said, you should display high level of professional skills and competence, and there is always room for competent Barristers.

As regards the system of the Supreme Court, she highlighted that it is regulated by stringent codes of ethics, reminding that the Court sets out minimum requirements which needs to be complied to.

In doubt, you should not hesitate to seek guidance from the Bar Council or from your senior colleagues, she advised. Furthermore, the Chief Justice spoke of their duty in assisting the Court in ensuring that the administration of justice prevails at all time.

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.