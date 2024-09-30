Mauritius: Forty-Seven Prospective Barristers Take Their Oath

Forty-seven new prospective Barristers, have today been admitted as members of the Bar Council, as they took their oath in a swearing ceremony, held this afternoon, at the New Supreme Court of Mauritius, in Port-Louis. The Swearing-in ceremony was held in presence of the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Mauritius, Mrs Rehana Bibi Mungly-Gulbul.

In her address, the Chief Justice congratulated the Barristers for their achievement which she emphasised is the reward for years of hard work. She underlined that this eventful day marks their beginning in a highly respected institution and noble profession.

Mrs Mungly-Gulbul moreover underpinned their responsibility to promote their clients' best interests and to exercise their profession fearlessly and vigorously. During the discharge of your function as a Barrister, she said, you should display high level of professional skills and competence, and there is always room for competent Barristers.

As regards the system of the Supreme Court, she highlighted that it is regulated by stringent codes of ethics, reminding that the Court sets out minimum requirements which needs to be complied to.

In doubt, you should not hesitate to seek guidance from the Bar Council or from your senior colleagues, she advised. Furthermore, the Chief Justice spoke of their duty in assisting the Court in ensuring that the administration of justice prevails at all time.